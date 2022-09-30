Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Emerging Asian Designers to Interpret Historical Western Fashions
While cultural influences remain a hot-button topic in fashion, an exhibition in Hong Kong later this year is wading in, involving London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and conscripting six buzzy designers from across Asia. Conceived by retailer K11 for its K11 Musea’s Art & Cultural Center in Hong Kong,...
Kristen Stewart Talks Writing, Off-White Takes to the Pitch, Gucci’s New Fund
THE CHANEL CROWD: Kristen Stewart has been working on her first screenplay and teased a little of her writing prowess at the Chanel show. The show opened with a short film starring Stewart as herself, with voiceover lines, including: “It’s important to burn down your best yesterday, every day, so you can start again.”
Neglected oil painting identified as work of Richmond Barthé
A neglected oil painting that was thought for decades to be by an unknown artist has been identified as the work of the celebrated African American sculptor Richmond Barthé. The subject of Seated Man in a Landscape has also been named as Lucian Levers, who was employed as Barthé’s domestic helper at the artist’s studio and home in Jamaica. It is unusual for black sitters in historic portraits to be identified, chiefly because of a lack of documentation.
James Bond at 60: Britain’s bulletproof cultural export is ripe for another rebirth
It’s the 60th anniversary of James Bond and the right time for all TikTok to be going crazy for “James Bond chord guy” – Jord, or @jrw21 – who’s got 1.4m views and climbing for his hilarious guitar tutorial on how to play the James Bond Chord, E minor with a major 7th and 9th, first used in the soundtrack for the first Bond film, Dr No, which premiered on 5 October 1962.
Most expensive Jane Austen novel sells for £375,000
An inscribed copy of a Jane Austen novel has become the most expensive of the author’s works ever sold after being bought for £375,000 and will go on public display in the UK for the first time. The unique first edition of Emma – which carries the handwritten...
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines
Christian Louboutin’s twin daughters, now 7, have had strong opinions about their clothing and footwear since they were age 3. Now with the imminent launch of LoubiFamily, the children could finally wear some red-soled designs by their father to their recent baptism, with Paloma requesting her ballet flats in pink and Eloise a mary jane style so she could “run around in the church,” according to Louboutin.
