A neglected oil painting that was thought for decades to be by an unknown artist has been identified as the work of the celebrated African American sculptor Richmond Barthé. The subject of Seated Man in a Landscape has also been named as Lucian Levers, who was employed as Barthé’s domestic helper at the artist’s studio and home in Jamaica. It is unusual for black sitters in historic portraits to be identified, chiefly because of a lack of documentation.

VISUAL ART ・ 29 MINUTES AGO