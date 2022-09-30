ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Neglected oil painting identified as work of Richmond Barthé

A neglected oil painting that was thought for decades to be by an unknown artist has been identified as the work of the celebrated African American sculptor Richmond Barthé. The subject of Seated Man in a Landscape has also been named as Lucian Levers, who was employed as Barthé’s domestic helper at the artist’s studio and home in Jamaica. It is unusual for black sitters in historic portraits to be identified, chiefly because of a lack of documentation.
The Guardian

James Bond at 60: Britain’s bulletproof cultural export is ripe for another rebirth

It’s the 60th anniversary of James Bond and the right time for all TikTok to be going crazy for “James Bond chord guy” – Jord, or @jrw21 – who’s got 1.4m views and climbing for his hilarious guitar tutorial on how to play the James Bond Chord, E minor with a major 7th and 9th, first used in the soundtrack for the first Bond film, Dr No, which premiered on 5 October 1962.
Anna Wintour
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Christian Louboutin’s twin daughters, now 7, have had strong opinions about their clothing and footwear since they were age 3. Now with the imminent launch of LoubiFamily, the children could finally wear some red-soled designs by their father to their recent baptism, with Paloma requesting her ballet flats in pink and Eloise a mary jane style so she could “run around in the church,” according to Louboutin.
