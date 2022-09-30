Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in...
Commercial Dispatch
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for US contractors
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday became the latest to hear arguments on whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The contractor mandate has a complicated legal history. It is being challenged in more than a dozen federal court districts, and the mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in 25 states. At one time, enforcement was blocked nationwide under a ruling by a Georgia-based federal judge. But an appeals court in Atlanta narrowed the scope of that ruling to the seven states that had sued in that case.
Commercial Dispatch
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44...
Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27 percent of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. to give another $625M in military assistance to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced an additional $625 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday that includes several advanced rocket systems, which officials say have been integral to Kyiv's defense.
On this day in history, Oct. 5, 1813, William Henry Harrison routs Brits, Tecumseh in Battle of the Thames
General William Henry Harrison led Americans to victory in the Battle of the Thames on this day in history, Oct. 5, 1813, routing the British and Native forces led by Shawnee chief Tecumseh.
Comments / 0