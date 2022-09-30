Read full article on original website
Bobby Harrison: State employee pay trails neighboring states, private sector
The average state of Mississippi employee has worked for the state for almost 10 years and earns less than the average of all Mississippi workers and woefully less than their counterparts in the four contiguous states, according to information compiled by the state Personnel Board. While Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt....
UMMC to help fill gap created after burn center’s closure
JACKSON — As Mississippi’s only burn center plans to close next month, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Thursday said it’s making moves to help fill the gap. UMMC said it is establishing the resources for the state’s only academic medical center to fill the void...
Letter: Related pieces on Friday’s Opinion page
On last Friday’s Opinion page, Brett Favre’s trouble over misuse of funds intended for Mississippi’s poorest people was shown to be national news, and John Stossel argued in favor of Arizona’s House Bill 2853, which will provide around $6,500 to families to fund tuition at charter or private schools, or to pay for tutors or the cost of homeschooling. Other than appearing next to one another, one might ask how these two stories relate.
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Hosemann: State has $2.5B ‘in the bank’ to help sustain it
STARKVILLE — Coming off of a legislative session that saw multiple major bills passed such as the $246 million teacher pay raise and the $525 million income tax cut, Mississippi currently has $2.5 billion baked to start this fiscal year. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the state is in...
