ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

UMMC to help fill gap created after burn center’s closure

JACKSON — As Mississippi’s only burn center plans to close next month, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Thursday said it’s making moves to help fill the gap. UMMC said it is establishing the resources for the state’s only academic medical center to fill the void...
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Related pieces on Friday’s Opinion page

On last Friday’s Opinion page, Brett Favre’s trouble over misuse of funds intended for Mississippi’s poorest people was shown to be national news, and John Stossel argued in favor of Arizona’s House Bill 2853, which will provide around $6,500 to families to fund tuition at charter or private schools, or to pay for tutors or the cost of homeschooling. Other than appearing next to one another, one might ask how these two stories relate.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Commercial Dispatch

Hosemann: State has $2.5B ‘in the bank’ to help sustain it

STARKVILLE — Coming off of a legislative session that saw multiple major bills passed such as the $246 million teacher pay raise and the $525 million income tax cut, Mississippi currently has $2.5 billion baked to start this fiscal year. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the state is in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy