Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for US contractors
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday became the latest to hear arguments on whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The contractor mandate has a complicated legal history. It is being challenged in more than a dozen federal court districts, and the mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in 25 states. At one time, enforcement was blocked nationwide under a ruling by a Georgia-based federal judge. But an appeals court in Atlanta narrowed the scope of that ruling to the seven states that had sued in that case.
Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday’s session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...
Commercial Dispatch
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in...
Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27 percent of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO promises ‘everything app’ as $44bn do-over buyout accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal. The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NFL・
Comments / 0