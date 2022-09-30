ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Commercial Dispatch

Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for US contractors

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday became the latest to hear arguments on whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The contractor mandate has a complicated legal history. It is being challenged in more than a dozen federal court districts, and the mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in 25 states. At one time, enforcement was blocked nationwide under a ruling by a Georgia-based federal judge. But an appeals court in Atlanta narrowed the scope of that ruling to the seven states that had sued in that case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday’s session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Commercial Dispatch

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Dispatch

Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27 percent of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
ALABAMA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE

