Read full article on original website
Related
5 Road Trip Tips and Essentials to Have Fun
If you have a long trip coming up where you’re semi panicking over how you’ll ever survive with your sanity, fear not! Here are five tips and essentials I’ve found handy from this road trip, as well as other shorter, yet still painfully long car rides over the years.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
A local’s guide to Ghent, Belgium: artisanal beer, bargain vintage and docklands clubbing
Ghent is blessed with an exciting eating-out scene, with unpretentious, creative young chefs favouring local, seasonal ingredients with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. I recommend Aroy Aroy, the latest venture of chef Jason Blanckaert, who has abandoned his Michelin stars and just cooks what he likes. Right now he’s serving Thai cuisine that I’d say is as authentic as many Thai restaurants, despite Aroy Aroy’s chefs being Flemish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfocusmagazine.com
Robin Rains Creates a Tranquil Setting for World Travelers
The owners of this Green Hills residence were faced with a real dilemma when a 200-year-old tree fell during a storm and demolished most of the structure. But after consulting friend and architect Kem Hinton, they decided to completely gut and renovate their 1930s home. They enlisted Salem Forsythe of Innovative Building Specialties to keep the historic presence yet make it more accessible so that they could age in place. That was also when they contacted interior designer Robin Rains.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
Comments / 0