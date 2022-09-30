Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: 2022-23 Metropolitan Division Preview
The NHL Goalie Report is back! Poised to be better than ever, this series will cover all that matters most throughout 2022-23. Expect these writeups to showcase league leaders, highlight-reel saves, backups battling for starts, spotlight-worthy debuts, questionable calls, all-star performances, injury updates, and everything in between. In anticipation of...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 10/2/22
The Minnesota Wild will bring their undefeated preseason resume to Milwaukee to participate in the “Home Away from Home” game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild’s preseason started with two straight wins against the Colorado Avalanche, one at home and one in Colorado. They followed it up with another road win against the Dallas Stars, where five different players had goals. Of those five only one of them (Marco Rossi) is back in the lineup for tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid – Start of 2022-23
Fans of the Montreal Canadiens have had to strap into a roller coaster of emotions. From suffering through watching their team finish 32nd in a 32-team NHL, to winning the draft lottery and then hearing the bad news on franchise cornerstone Carey Price that he will not play at all this season, and possibly will never play again.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Central Division Rankings: Forwards
In the third and final piece of my Central Division Rankings series, it’s time to focus on the forwards. The Central Division is top-heavy on talent and features a few key players who could be on their way out by the time the 2023 trade deadline approaches. Please keep...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Facing Tough Final Roster Decisions
The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to squeak out a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. But in the process, there still remains many unanswered questions when it comes to who will make the final 23-man opening night roster. Elvis Merzlikins was the star...
The Hockey Writers
5 Potential Busts Not to Draft in Fantasy Hockey in 2022-23
Every year in fantasy hockey there are steals and busts. Here are a few potential busts that you should avoid when drafting unless they drop well below their average draft position (ADP). These players are either coming off of outlier seasons, are getting older and declining, are injured, or play for teams that aren’t great.
The Hockey Writers
5 Late-Round Fantasy Hockey Players to Draft in 2022-23
There are so many players who go late in drafts that have the potential to put up tons of fantasy points. A handful of first-line players also tend to be passed by, but exposure to the best players on their teams and lots of ice time should raise their value. Since they tend to be overlooked, this is the place to get information on which players you should target late in your fantasy hockey drafts.
The Hockey Writers
4 Islanders Who Can Contend for an NHL Award in 2022-23
The NHL season is just around the corner and the New York Islanders are entering the year with the hopes of bouncing back from 2021-22 and competing for the Stanley Cup. The offseason was a quiet one with minimal additions but the team is still entering the campaign with a deep roster that looks to be in the middle of a competitive Metropolitan Division. A big year from the Islanders would not only remind the league that they have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference but it would allow some players and coaches to possibly win awards at the end of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Preseason Woes, Kuzmenko Hype & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a week of games that began with a split-squad affair against the...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Mailbag: New Mascot, Prospects & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken-based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of November. In this...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 10/4/2022
While preseason games may not count for much, the Minnesota Wild are likely to walk into Enterprise Center with revenge on their mind. The Wild ended a fantastic regular season on a disappointing note after being beaten by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. The Blues also had the Wild’s number during the 2021-22 regular season as they lost all three games against them.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: Highlights & Takeaways of First 4 Preseason Games
As of Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have now competed in four preseason tilts. They dropped their first contest last Tuesday to the Saint Louis Blues, 4-1. Then the second-string players enjoyed a rowdy 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alas, the Red Wings repaid the favor with a 3-0 shutout over the Hawks on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the team faced the Minnesota Wild in a special home-away-from-home game in Milwaukee, WI. Another 3-0 shoutout didn’t exactly round out this stretch of exhibition games in a good way.
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Options for Oilers With the Rise of Dylan Holloway
Placed alongside 2020 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl and skating with the hard-working and skilled Zach Hyman, Dylan Holloway scored three goals and an assist on Monday evening. Granted, the Edmonton Oilers’ 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks came at the expense of an AHL-heavy opponent, but Holloway was flying, looked poised, ready, and confident — much like he has most of this preseason.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Standouts From Week 1 of Preseason
The New Jersey Devils’ first week of preseason games concluded with them winning three of their first four contests. Plenty of players stood out during their first set of games and have put themselves in a good position heading into the final week of the preseason. Here’s who’s made a positive impression as the Devils begin to narrow down their roster ahead of opening night.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Putting Debrincat on Second Power Play Unit a Mistake
The Ottawa Senators have begun working on their power play in training camp, and the line combinations have sparked plenty of debate amongst the fanbase. The “top” unit is a repeat from last season, with Thomas Chabot quarterbacking it alongside Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, and Brady Tkachuk. The “second” unit features four newcomers, with Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, and Jake Sanderson playing the point.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers On the Bubble That Are Standing Out In Preseason
The Edmonton Oilers have played four preseason games and while the team is mostly set, there are a couple of spots up for grabs and you won’t be able to convince a few names on this training camp roster that they don’t have a shot at the big club. A handful of players are in on PTOs, with prospects coming up through the system that are looking to make a mark and give the coaches a reason for pause.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Goaltending Shines in First Taste of Preseason Action
Entering the season, the New Jersey Devils were viewed as having a young team with a potent offense and a strong defense. They added Ondrej Palat, John Marino, and Brendan Smith in the offseason, but there were doubts in regard to goaltending. Last year, the Devils started seven different goalies, by far the most in the NHL. They tried to remedy this situation by trading for former Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek, but questions still remained. In the Devils’ first three preseason games, Vanecek and Blackwood both impressed, and what was once the team’s biggest weakness could end up being one of the team’s strengths.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Benson Making Case to Be on Opening Night Roster
Tyler Benson has recorded 38 goals and 153 points in 174 American Hockey League (AHL) games, and when the Edmonton Oilers re-signed him to a one-year, two-way deal for league minimum this past offseason, the likely plan was for him to be a veteran presence with their farm team, the Bakersfield Condors.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Holloway Should Not Only Make the Team, But Play Top-6
A big topic of conversation heading into this year’s training camp for the Edmonton Oilers was if Dylan Holloway would be able to make the team. They had numerous options to fill spots in the lineup at forward, but have been gladly surprised by the skill, speed, and effectiveness Holloway has shown from the start.
