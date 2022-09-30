ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
Click10.com

Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
Click10.com

Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store

A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
Click10.com

Police: Miami-Dade police officer arrested after discharging gun in public

SUNRISE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested over the weekend in Sunrise, authorities confirmed. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez...
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
