Clear and cool conditions remain intact across the state to begin your Monday morning, as temperatures hold in the 40s in most locations at sunrise. Expect another bright, sunny and seasonal day ahead but not as gusty for this afternoon. An area of high pressure is still around and keeping the pattern quite stable for the region. Today will also mark our 10th straight day of no measurable rainfall for Indianapolis…quite a dry, cool stretch!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO