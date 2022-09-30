ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Screening event in Bloomington tonight for Indiana-based thriller ‘So Cold the River’

INDIANAPOLIS — Catch a special screening of the Indiana-based suspense thriller “So Cold the River” this Friday, Sept. 30 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington. Pigasus Pictures and Cardinal Spirits teamed up to host the event, which begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. The 95-minute screening starts at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Locally made artisanal vegan cheeses

INDIANAPOLIS — Owner and Operator of The Vegan Cheese Lady, Julieann Davis, stopped by to share her delicious vegan offerings. The cheeses Julieann makes are not just for vegans! They are also for people who have sever allergies and still want the luxury of eating something as simple as cheese.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Late Ofc. Shahnavaz honored by Elwood marching band

Each member of the band wore a badge to show their support. Late Ofc. Shahnavaz honored by Elwood marching band. Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Community Educator Schonda …. IN Focus: Holcomb departs for Europe on jobs mission. IN Focus: This week’s top stories. IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden...
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Fall break trips you can still pull off, plus travel tips if you have to fly

INDIANAPOLIS — If you haven’t planned anything for fall break, it’s not too late. Travel Agent Victoria Fricke of Vic’s Vacations recommends drivable destinations or even day trips. Booking a flight right now will probably cost you triple what it should, she said, particularly following the Hurricane Ian devastation along the Florida coast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Sponsor a Cop’ fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS – The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s “Sponsor a Cop” campaign is an ongoing fundraiser benefiting local officers. Lisa Rollings with CIPF tells us how you can get involved in the program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Keep both the jacket & shorts handy for this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperature this week will not fluctuate much day-to-day, but that does not mean it will remain steady. The diurnal range, or difference between low & high temperature, will be quite large with dry air spread out across the region. Seasonable early week weather. Comfortable weather will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sigourney Weaver
Billy Eichner
Sarah Jessica Parker
Zac Efron
Emily Watson
Bette Midler
Chris Lloyd
Kathy Najimy
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Report: College football championship generated $156.6 million for Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An economic impact study conducted by Rockport Analytics concluded that the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship weekend, held in Indianapolis between Jan. 7-10, generated $156.6 million, exceeding the pre-game estimate of $150 million. “Our team invested more than five years of strategic planning towards executing a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

A sunny start to October; tracking a dry stretch

Expect another dry and comfortable day for central Indiana! We’re kicking-off the new month with sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 70s. Based on Indiana’s climatology, the average high will fall from 72° to 59° by October 31. Indianapolis will also lose more than an hour of sunlight over the next four weeks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More than $900k raised ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $1 million this year, which would be a record for Indianapolis. Last year the organization raised more than $800,000 from the Walk, which ranked 14th in the nation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dry stretch rolls, more sunshine to open new week!

Clear and cool conditions remain intact across the state to begin your Monday morning, as temperatures hold in the 40s in most locations at sunrise. Expect another bright, sunny and seasonal day ahead but not as gusty for this afternoon. An area of high pressure is still around and keeping the pattern quite stable for the region. Today will also mark our 10th straight day of no measurable rainfall for Indianapolis…quite a dry, cool stretch!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

