Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 1-3 and really brings into question if even a quarterback change can turn this season around. Pittsburgh went with rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half but failed to hold off the Jets in the end. ESPN put out its new NFL power rankings and the loss cost the Steelers five more spots where they landed at No. 29.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO