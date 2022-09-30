ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A female-directed 'fresh take' on American Pie is in the works

By Lauren Milici
 4 days ago
A new American Pie film is in the works from actor and filmmaker Sujata Day.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Day will direct and write the movie from her own original screenplay – which is being described as a 'fresh take' on the sexy comedy franchise (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

American Pie, directed by Paul Weitz, hit theaters in 1999 and took home more than $235 million at the global box office. Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, and Eddie Kaye Thomas starred as five high school best friends who make a pact to lose their virginities before graduation. The cast also includes Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, Mena Suvari, Shannon Elizabeth, Christina Millian, and Eugene Levy. The film's success would lead to three sequels and a spinoff franchise, the latter of which has five direct-to-DVD releases thus far.

Reid, who starred in the franchise's flagship film, American Pie 2, and American Reunion, told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she read the script for American Pie 5, calling it "amazing."

Day starred as CeeCee in Issa Rae's The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl before going on to join HBO's Insecure. She wrote, directed, and starred in Definition Please, which premiered at the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival and the Asian American International Film Festival before becoming available to stream on Netflix in 2022.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates .

