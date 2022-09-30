Read full article on original website
Related
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson exceed all expectations in matchup of top 2023 NBA draft prospects
HENDERSON, Nevada — Multiple NBA scouts and executives showed up well over an hour early to see projected top-two draft picks, Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama, ahead of the first game of their highly anticipated matchup. During pregame warmups, Henderson looked focused and knew what was at stake, even...
NBA・
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.
Comments / 0