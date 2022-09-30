Read full article on original website
Related
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure speeds up mental decline, but does not fully explain dementia disparities
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you've had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
psychreg.org
More Older Adults Should Be Checking Blood Pressure at Home
Only 48% of people aged 50–80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that’s affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number – but still only 62% – say a healthcare provider...
AMA
Diagnosis and Management of Hyponatremia
Hyponatremia affects approximately 5% of adults and approximately 35% of hospitalized patients. Even mild hyponatremia can be associated with cognitive impairment; in hospitalized patients, hyponatremia is associated with longer hospital stays and increased mortality. In this podcast, JAMA Deputy Editor Mary M. McDermott, MD, interviews Nicolaos E. Madias, MD, a nephrologist and professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, about the clinical approach to diagnosing hyponatremia and management of both acute and chronic hyponatremia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Nature.com
Aortic pressure-only wave separation analysis in adolescents: accuracy and associations with left ventricular mass index
Early-life exposure to high blood pressure (BP) is associated with cardiovascular target organ damage but not all BP-related risk is attributable to systolic and diastolic BP alone. In adolescence, aortic wave separation (WS) parameters are associated with increased left ventricular mass index (LVMI) but this approach is limited by the requirement for aortic flow measurements. Several methods for estimating the aortic flow waveform from pressure waveforms have emerged, but their accuracy and associations with LVMI have never been tested in adolescents, which was the aim of our study. Carotid pressure waveforms were acquired by tonometry from 58 adolescents (age 16"‰Â±"‰1.5 years, 59% female). Measured (aortic) flow and LVMI were acquired via 2D echocardiography. Three pressure-only approximations of aortic flow were synthesized, including triangular, excess, and individualized-physiologic flow. A 4th aortic flow (average flow) was approximated from the average of all 58 measured flow waveforms. Forward (Pf) and backward (Pb) pressure and reflection magnitude (Rm) were derived from WS analysis. The individualized-physiologic flow produced the best approximations of Pf (mean difference"‰Â±"‰SD, âˆ’0.15"‰Â±"‰2.38"‰mmHg), Pb (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.25"‰mmHg), and Rm (0.01"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰mmHg). Pf derived using measured, individualized-physiologic, and average flow, was similarly associated with LVMI adjusting for age, brachial systolic BP, cardiac output, and BMI (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.03 all). Pb derived using all flow waveforms was associated with LVMI and all associations yielded similar effect estimates. Of the estimated flow waveforms, individualized-physiologic flow yielded the best approximation of WS parameters and may provide important physiological and clinical insight among adolescents.
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
Psychiatric Times
Management of Patients With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
What treatments are available for those with older age bipolar disorder?. Older age bipolar disorder (OABD) is not an uncommon condition among the aging population. Available evidence indicates that individuals with OABD have less family psychiatric history but more medical comorbidities than individuals with early onset bipolar disorder (EOBD). Additionally, individuals with OABD have worse clinical outcomes and higher rates of health care service utilization than age-matched controls. When assessing individuals with OABD, underlying medical conditions, adverse effects prescribed medications, and/or drugs of abuse need to be ruled out as possible etiologies for OABD. In this article, we describe the evidence-based treatments among individuals with OABD.
studyfinds.org
Could intermittent fasting be secret to preventing Alzheimer’s disease?
LOS ANGELES — Diets that mimic fasting appear to the reduce the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a groundbreaking new study using mice. Researchers from USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology say time-restricted eating lowered levels of two key hallmarks of the disease — amyloid beta and hyperphosphorylated tau protein. These substances build up and tangle in the brain, causing disruptions in cognitive function that lead to dementia.
scitechdaily.com
Bad Dental Health Linked to a Greater Risk of Dementia
New research indicates tooth loss and poor periodontal health could raise the risk of both cognitive decline and dementia. According to a review of all relevant studies in the medical literature, having poor periodontal health and losing teeth may raise your chance of developing dementia and cognitive decline. 47 studies...
healio.com
Foot massages provide health benefits to postmenopausal women
A recent study found that foot massage during menopause can lengthen daily sleep duration by a median of 1 hour and lower fatigue and anxiety, according to a press release from NAMS. In a randomized controlled trial, the results of which were published in Menopause, researchers studied the effects of...
psychologytoday.com
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Novel Treatments
Saskia Sivananthan, chief research officer at the Alzheimer Society of Canada, said recently that if not much changes to the current trends, the number of people with dementia and the number of people caring for them “is going to be enormous. By investing in addressing modifiable risk factors that improve brain health, we can start changing and shifting some of those numbers down.”
docwirenews.com
Cautious Optimism for Alzheimer’s Drug Clinical Trial Results
A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, Biogen and Eisai said. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lecanemab and two other drugs still in late-stage development — Eli...
physiciansweekly.com
Optimizing Lifestyle Factors May Cut T2DM Risk Despite GDM History
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus, there is an inverse association between number of optimal modifiable factors and an incrementally lower risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in The BMJ. Jiaxi Yang,...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: October 2, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is general neurology, related to the recent 4th Annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology®. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series,...
Comments / 0