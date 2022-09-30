Read full article on original website
Related
worldcoffeeportal.com
Can coffee supplements bring business benefits for operators?
Approximately 45% of global food and beverage launches between 2020 and 2021 had a health or nutraceutical benefit | Photo credit: Pawel Czerwinski. Fortifying coffee beverages to support health and boost performance is not a new phenomenon. From brain-boosting mushrooms and yerba mate to the purported cosmetic benefits of adding...
'Putin's £100million superyacht Graceful is renamed Killer Whale and spotted off the coast of Estonia escorted by armed Russian Coast Guard vessel'
Vladimir Putin's second-largest superyacht, valued at £100million, has escaped sanctions and was recently spotted off the coast of Estonia under a new name, according to a report. The dictator's plaything, the 267-foot Graceful, is now sailing under the name of Kosatka (Russian for 'killer whale'), according to Forbes, who...
Capping Russia’s oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin’s war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
Comments / 0