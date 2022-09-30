Read full article on original website
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
WWE Star Returns To Original Gimmick, What It Means For Former Stable
That’s a different way to go. Wrestlers need to have the right gimmick to make things work out for them as well as possible. Having the wrong name or character can wreck a wrestler’s potential and that is one of the worst things that can take place. Unfortunately it happens more often than it should, but WWE is making an adjustment to one of its newer stars.
WWE And AEW Both Interested In Top Independent Star
He has their attention. There are all kinds of wrestlers throughout the world today and while the stars of AEW and WWE get the most attention, they are not the only stars out there. Several very talented stars wrestle around the world every day and can catch the eye of the two main promotions. That took place again last week in one of the most unique ways you will see.
LOOK: Seth Rollins’ Unlikely Shield Replacements
The new wave? Stables are a way for a wrestling promotion to put stars together in a group and see what they can do. It has long since been a way to make things less complicated and some of the more iconic moments in wrestling have something to do with a stable. This is still the case in modern times and we got a strange call back to one of them over the weekend at a WWE live event.
WWE’s Carmella Debunks Story Of Explicit Video Featuring Her And Corey Graves
That’s an important detail. Wrestlers can be celebrities in that they are known public figures who are often on television but that can also cause some issues. It means that there are going to be instances of people trying to stir up problems, some of which have to be dealt with immediately. That was the case over the weekend, with one of the wrestlers themselves taking care of the situation.
Former NXT Star Returns To Company In New Role
Back in the fold. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and those do not seem to be coming to an end. Following Triple H’s return to power in recent months, several former WWE and NXT stars have returned to the company in one form or another. That can make for some very nice moments and now we might be seeing it happen again, at least in the short form.
AEW Star Hints At Wanting To Leave Company (And He Might Be Doing So)
Out the door? The AEW roster is comprised of all kinds of talented wrestlers, some of whom are well known names who have been around the world for several years now. Those are the stars that AEW will often present for the sake of expanding to as big of an audience as possible. That is not going to work forever though and now a star is hinting that he wants out of the company.
REVIEW: New Japan Lonestar Shootout: Half Of A Heck Of A Night
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
KB’s Review: Yeah Not A Fan
So I had started another column this week but it wasn’t something I could really get behind. Given that it was about a tag team comprised of Jimmy Wang Yang and Shannon Moore in late 2007, there was only so much that I was going to be able to get out of it. I needed something else to talk about and then I saw something that caught my eye, but not in the best of ways.
WATCH: Personal Brawl Breaks Out After Monday Night Raw
The night wasn’t over. There is a lot that takes place at any given WWE television taping. Of course you have the main show that you came to see, but there is also a lot more that you only get live rather than at home. Sometimes that is the best part of the night as it can be a little more loose than anything else. That might have been the situation this week after a TV show.
WATCH: Darby Allin’s Latest Insane Stunt (From 92 Feet In The Air)
He’s a stunt guy. There are certain wrestlers who are best known for the stunts that they do rather than the matches that they have. During a match, you will see something take place that blows your mind but tends to be pretty run of the mill for whomever does it. Then there are some who do these kind of things outside of the ring and that has happened again for an AEW star.
NXT Stars Get Married Over The Weekend In International Ceremony
That’s great to hear! Wrestlers have some very difficult schedules, as they are regularly on the road for events rather than getting to stay in one place. That is not the easiest situation in the world as it leaves little time for their personal lives. This would especially include their romantic relationships, but sometimes it can wind up working out. It certainly did this weekend.
Roman Reigns Explains Amazing Summerslam Catch
He can do it all. The last two plus years of WWE have been dominated by Roman Reigns. Surrounded by the Bloodline, Reigns has been the Tribal Chief of WWE since he won the Universal Title in August 2019. There is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon, but at one point during his title reign, he did something rather impressive that earned some extra attention.
Speculation Over Surprising Name For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
That would certainly be different. There is no one in wrestling history like Brock Lesnar and there never will be again. Lesnar has a blend of amateur wrestling abilities, charisma and natural strength that may never be matched and WWE sees to know it. WWE has presented Lesnar as the ultimate monster and that means it is difficult to find opponents for him. Now though, they might have an idea.
Monday Night Raw Results – October 3, 2022
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.
