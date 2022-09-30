Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
Photos: After Hurricane Ian, Towboat U.S. raises sunken boat in Charleston Harbor
Towboat U.S. Charleston employees pump water from the hull and use inflatable bags to raise a yacht that broke free and sunk in the Charleston Harbor Marina as Hurricane Ian moved across the South Carolina Coast. 1 of 8.
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
Shem Creek shrimpers help iconic trawler grounded on Myrtle Beach by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — When the shrimp trawler Shayna Michelle lost a race up the coast against Hurricane Ian, the crew was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter while the 83-ton vessel ended up stranded on the beach. The crew was taken to a hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released,...
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
Charleston's canned cocktail makers find niches to set them apart from competitors
First it was hard seltzers. Then it was Ranch water. Now, it's canned cocktails. The ready-to-drink beverage market is trending, and Charleston makers are getting in on the action. But these canned alcoholic drink makers have added a few twists to set them apart from the competition. Mahalo. In a...
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week
The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission
Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
SC sees fewer than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8 percent. Percent positive: 9.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South...
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.
North Charleston chemical maker wraps up $325M buyout
North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. has finalized its $325 million buyout of a maker of pavement products, marking its third major acquisition since becoming a standalone public company. The global chemical maker said Oct. 3 that it closed out the previously announced all-cash purchase of privately held Ozark Materials LLC and...
Editorial: The Beach Reach shuttle was a worthy experiment, even if it flopped
Those who call for government to be run more like a business often overlook the public accountability required of government — which can make its operations more bureaucratic, even exasperatingly sluggish at times. But government still can learn from the private sector about speeding up its willingness to experiment...
Local newsman recounts his fantastic journey: Bill Walker visits with the Summerville Preservation Society
Former Post and Courier newsman Bill Walker entertained a packed and sultry room of attendees at the Sept. 22 Summerville Preservation Society meeting held at the Old Town Hall building by regaling the crowd with a historical account of the daily newspaper, starting from its birth as the Charleston Courier in 1803 through more recent times and blending in amusing anecdotes from his long and storied career.
Community Calendar
NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Airing Of The Quilts: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.., Oct. 8. Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner. Free with paid park admission. Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild will be hosting its first outdoor quilt show. Old Santee Canal Park will provide the setting for modern, traditional and antique quilts. There will be a short walk along the property with quilts hung both indoors and outside. A Quilt of Valor Ceremony will be held to honor at least a dozen Veterans with a quilt, to honor and comfort those touched by war. Come out with your family and enjoy some creativity! For questions, please email Tjtruesdale@yahoo.com, cindy@oldsanteecanalpark.org or call 843-899-5200.
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side
Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek roll to high school football victories
Zion Reynolds ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fort Dorchester to a 42-7 win at Ashley Ridge on Monday night in a high school football game postponed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Brian Campbell added 105 yards and two TDs for the Patriots. Ashley Ridge...
Discount grocer Lidl announces opening date for 2nd Charleston-area store
NORTH CHARLESTON — A discount grocery chain soon will open its second Charleston-area store not far from its main competitor. Lidl plans to welcome customers on Oct. 19 in the newly opened Ross Dress for Less-anchored Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, 3 miles east of no-frills rival Aldi.
Civic club sues city of North Charleston over alleged failure to maintain public park
NORTH CHARLESTON — A civic club is suing the city over the municipality's alleged failure to maintain a public park, demanding that North Charleston be ordered to hand over ownership of the land. The Hilldale Civic Club claims that North Charleston has allowed the park at the corner of...
