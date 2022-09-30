NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Airing Of The Quilts: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.., Oct. 8. Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner. Free with paid park admission. Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild will be hosting its first outdoor quilt show. Old Santee Canal Park will provide the setting for modern, traditional and antique quilts. There will be a short walk along the property with quilts hung both indoors and outside. A Quilt of Valor Ceremony will be held to honor at least a dozen Veterans with a quilt, to honor and comfort those touched by war. Come out with your family and enjoy some creativity! For questions, please email Tjtruesdale@yahoo.com, cindy@oldsanteecanalpark.org or call 843-899-5200.

