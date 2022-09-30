ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?

Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home

Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County

Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week

The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission

Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

SC sees fewer than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8 percent. Percent positive: 9.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South...
The Post and Courier

North Charleston chemical maker wraps up $325M buyout

North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. has finalized its $325 million buyout of a maker of pavement products, marking its third major acquisition since becoming a standalone public company. The global chemical maker said Oct. 3 that it closed out the previously announced all-cash purchase of privately held Ozark Materials LLC and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: The Beach Reach shuttle was a worthy experiment, even if it flopped

Those who call for government to be run more like a business often overlook the public accountability required of government — which can make its operations more bureaucratic, even exasperatingly sluggish at times. But government still can learn from the private sector about speeding up its willingness to experiment...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Local newsman recounts his fantastic journey: Bill Walker visits with the Summerville Preservation Society

Former Post and Courier newsman Bill Walker entertained a packed and sultry room of attendees at the Sept. 22 Summerville Preservation Society meeting held at the Old Town Hall building by regaling the crowd with a historical account of the daily newspaper, starting from its birth as the Charleston Courier in 1803 through more recent times and blending in amusing anecdotes from his long and storied career.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Airing Of The Quilts: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.., Oct. 8. Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner. Free with paid park admission. Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild will be hosting its first outdoor quilt show. Old Santee Canal Park will provide the setting for modern, traditional and antique quilts. There will be a short walk along the property with quilts hung both indoors and outside. A Quilt of Valor Ceremony will be held to honor at least a dozen Veterans with a quilt, to honor and comfort those touched by war. Come out with your family and enjoy some creativity! For questions, please email Tjtruesdale@yahoo.com, cindy@oldsanteecanalpark.org or call 843-899-5200.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn

Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side

Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC

