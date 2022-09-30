Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the “wonderful talent” Loretta Lynn, following the country music icon’s death aged 90. The family of the US artist shared a statement on social media announcing that Lynn had died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday 4 October. Veteran country singer Parton said she considered Lynn her sister and that she would miss her “dearly”. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent,...

