EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
‘I miss her dearly’: Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘sister, friend’ Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the “wonderful talent” Loretta Lynn, following the country music icon’s death aged 90. The family of the US artist shared a statement on social media announcing that Lynn had died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday 4 October. Veteran country singer Parton said she considered Lynn her sister and that she would miss her “dearly”. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent,...
She first hit my radar a couple of weeks back with headlines about getting body shamed in the comments of her Instagram posts. Now former pro golfer, swimsuit model, and massively popular Instagram "golf girl" Paige Spiranac is celebrating her 30th birthday in 2023 with her first-ever wall calendar. The...
Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
Chapel Hart revealed in a heartbreaking tweet that they were working on something special for country music legend Loretta Lynn, as news of her death emerged on Tuesday afternoon (October 4). The trio of sisters and cousins — Danica Hart, Trea Swindle and Devynn Hart — delivered a jaw-dropping performance...
