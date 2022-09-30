Read full article on original website
Horror fans full of praise for a gruelling and ‘blood boiling’ new film
One of the most universal genres, and one of the few which requires little dialogue, horror has been blessed in recent years by the boom in foreign films going big in western audiences. Thanks to such a change in culture, films like Speak No Evil are able to come out...
Review: ‘Smile’ tackles mental illness themes against a familiar horror backdrop
It’s a familiar setup: Our hero becomes the target of a curse, sees some freaky stuff, and must figure out how to put a stop to it before it kills her, spreads to others — or both — within X amount of time. That’s the basic premise of Smile. And while that may sound well-trod, the film working within established horror tropes represents both its biggest strength and its weakness.
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
Jamie Lee Curtis teases even more ‘Halloween’ movies to come after it ‘ends’
Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends. The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans. Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
The next Sony Marvel movie that’s destined to suck finds itself a director
The Venom movies have their fans and Morbius has taken on a whole other life as a living meme, but it’s tough to argue that Sony‘s Spider-Man-less Marvel-adjacent franchise has really been a success. And yet the studio seems determined to keep pumping away at it, with even Morbius‘ infamy only encouraging them to produce multiple more (see Kraven and Madame Web). And the latest, and perhaps the least-enticing of the bunch, has now finally found itself a director.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration
Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
Fans are once again divided on a star-studded Shyamalan flick
How on earth does M. Night Shyamalan manage to do it? At the same time, how on earth does M. Night Shyamalan manage to not do it? Indeed, how can such a high-profile director churn out a masterpiece such as The Sixth Sense, and then somehow manage to get the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender on that same résumé? It’s perhaps the filmmaker’s striking duality that continues to draw crowds year after year.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
