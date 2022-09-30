Vipers roll in Garrett's record-setting performance

Vance County’s Javion Vines-Holder (22) celebrates the Vipers forcing a turnover Thursday against Carrboro. Vance County won 54-0. Kellen Holtzman/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Vance County quarterback Naz Garrett threw for a school-record seven touchdowns on Thursday night, with wideout Isreal Terry on the receiving end of a career-high four scores as the Vipers imposed their will in a 54-0 victory over Carrboro.

After carrying a 12-0 lead into the second quarter, Garrett connected with fellow senior Terry from 47 yards out and 8 yards away, to extend the lead to 26-0 and give the duo four scores together in the first half.