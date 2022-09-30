ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Vipers roll in Garrett's record-setting performance

By Bryant Baucom bbaucom@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2840
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zKXN_0iHISjVV00
Vance County’s Javion Vines-Holder (22) celebrates the Vipers forcing a turnover Thursday against Carrboro. Vance County won 54-0. Kellen Holtzman/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Vance County quarterback Naz Garrett threw for a school-record seven touchdowns on Thursday night, with wideout Isreal Terry on the receiving end of a career-high four scores as the Vipers imposed their will in a 54-0 victory over Carrboro.

After carrying a 12-0 lead into the second quarter, Garrett connected with fellow senior Terry from 47 yards out and 8 yards away, to extend the lead to 26-0 and give the duo four scores together in the first half.

Comments / 0

Related
zagsblog.com

Class of 2025 4-star center Alier Maluk visits Duke

Duke coach Jon Scheyer already has the No. 1 recruiting classes in 2022 and ’23 locked in — and he’s already working on future classes. Alier Maluk, the 6-foot-9 four-star Class of 2025 center from Imani Prep (PA), took an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday. “[Coach...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, NC
Sports
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Henderson, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke

On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County

Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Vipers#American Football
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory

The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
WEST END, NC
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with stealing fire truck in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police said that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County

Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a slain man gathered near an Interstate 85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road in Durham Sunday afternoon. Durham police said they closed the ramp for several hours after they responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Reshaun Cates who had been shot and killed inside a blue Honda Accord.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
2K+
Followers
83
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy