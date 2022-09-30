Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Festive ways to celebrate fall around the Valley
Things are cooling down, but celebrations for fall are just heating up. From pumpkin patches to parties to festivals, there’s fun fall activities for everyone. Here’s a list of local events to help you get in the fall mood. There’s nothing more fall than a good pumpkin patch....
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
fabulousarizona.com
Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers
No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
East Valley Tribune
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
Phoenix New Times
Where to Find Standout Bagels in Metro Phoenix for Yom Kippur and Beyond
Many Jewish folks choose to break the sundown to sun up Yom Kippur annual fast with a hearty spread of bagels accompanied by sides and toppings such as tuna salad, whitefish salad, eggs, smoked salmon, various cream cheese, and a good cup of coffee. For those living in metro Phoenix,...
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
kjzz.org
Downtown Phoenix's unhoused encampment 'the zone' is growing, and no one is happy about it
More people are living on the streets of our cities now than they have in nearly a decade. At the last Point in Time Homeless Count, that added up to more than 5,000 people — nearly 10,000 if you count those living in shelters. That’s nearly twice as many as the first time the count was conducted in 2016.
citysuntimes.com
Taco Day Special at Jalapeño Inferno
In honor of National Taco Day, local Jalapeño Inferno is offering its one-of-a-kind Giant Chicken Fajita Taco that is only available today, Oct. 4. The Giant Chicken Fajita Taco includes grilled chicken, onion and peppers with shredded Mexican cheese and a side of guacamole and sour cream for $15.
azbigmedia.com
Kierland Commons will host new Fine Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30
There is no doubt that Kierland Commons shopping center is the place to go this fall, especially as it introduces a new outdoor festival for the community. Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the popular shopping center, with the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and a Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
arcadianews.com
Salon owner brings her vision to life
Arcadia resident Sydney Goldstein has one overarching goal: to make women feel beautiful inside and out. “It has always been my vision to create a quality salon and space that resembles spending time with your best friends,” Goldstein said. “I envision my salon like a cross between Steel Magnolias and La Grande Orange.”
Chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Phoenix
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain, Bobby’s Burgers, to Arizona! The chain will open inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Here’s what to expect.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Immersive King Tut, Lotería, and More
There are fun and interesting events on tap around metro Phoenix this week. You can get an immersive history lesson about the life of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, spend an evening playing loteria amid the splendor of the Desert Botanical Garden, or vibe out with local jazz musicians at The Lost Leaf.
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
The restaurant's first Arizona location is set to open soon!
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
AZFamily
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
KTAR.com
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: What's new at the 2022 Arizona State Fair
The sizzle of turkey legs, the sweet scents of fluffy cotton candy and the crunchy yet tender favorite fried food on a stick, meet the squeals of laughter (or is that a pig) from the top of the Sky Ride, as the 2022 Arizona State Fair opened Sept. 23. The annual tradition continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, open Thursdays through Sundays.
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
'Porch ninja' wanted in Buckeye for swiping packages off doorstep
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — So-called "porch pirates" have been a well-documented, reoccurring nuisance in the Valley for years. But have you ever seen a "porch ninja?" Buckeye police is searching for such a scoundrel after a security camera captured a masked thief in dark clothing stealing packages off a doorstep.
