Chandler, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Festive ways to celebrate fall around the Valley

Things are cooling down, but celebrations for fall are just heating up. From pumpkin patches to parties to festivals, there’s fun fall activities for everyone. Here’s a list of local events to help you get in the fall mood. There’s nothing more fall than a good pumpkin patch....
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers

No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cat#Thon#Dog#Friends For Life#The Subaru Loves Pets#Aspca#Parvo
citysuntimes.com

Taco Day Special at Jalapeño Inferno

In honor of National Taco Day, local Jalapeño Inferno is offering its one-of-a-kind Giant Chicken Fajita Taco that is only available today, Oct. 4. The Giant Chicken Fajita Taco includes grilled chicken, onion and peppers with shredded Mexican cheese and a side of guacamole and sour cream for $15.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Kierland Commons will host new Fine Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30

There is no doubt that Kierland Commons shopping center is the place to go this fall, especially as it introduces a new outdoor festival for the community. Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the popular shopping center, with the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and a Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Salon owner brings her vision to life

Arcadia resident Sydney Goldstein has one overarching goal: to make women feel beautiful inside and out. “It has always been my vision to create a quality salon and space that resembles spending time with your best friends,” Goldstein said. “I envision my salon like a cross between Steel Magnolias and La Grande Orange.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: What's new at the 2022 Arizona State Fair

The sizzle of turkey legs, the sweet scents of fluffy cotton candy and the crunchy yet tender favorite fried food on a stick, meet the squeals of laughter (or is that a pig) from the top of the Sky Ride, as the 2022 Arizona State Fair opened Sept. 23. The annual tradition continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, open Thursdays through Sundays.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'Porch ninja' wanted in Buckeye for swiping packages off doorstep

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — So-called "porch pirates" have been a well-documented, reoccurring nuisance in the Valley for years. But have you ever seen a "porch ninja?" Buckeye police is searching for such a scoundrel after a security camera captured a masked thief in dark clothing stealing packages off a doorstep.
BUCKEYE, AZ

