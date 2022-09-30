CPS ENERGY CREWS EN ROUTE TO LAKELAND, FLORIDA TO HELP RESTORE POWER FOR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN

Read full article on original website
Lakeland Electric, Spectrum Crews Working on Full Restoration; RP Funding Center Roof Damaged
Out-of-state bucket trucks and pickups lined Cambridge Avenue on Monday afternoon as workers continued restoring power to Lakeland Electric customers. “We’ve fixed broken poles, reinstalled poles, picked up wire,” said Daniel Landrie, a lineman with LineTec Services of Lafayette, La. “Made people happy, made some people mad because we’re blocking their streets, but that’s the norm.”
LUS crews turning the lights back on in Florida
LUS is part of a mutual aid network that sends crews and support to member communities when a disaster happens.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
fox13news.com
Winter Haven trucking company delivers clean water to Lee County hospitals, shelter after Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Clean water is one of the biggest needs in the Fort Myers area as they recover from Hurricane Ian. A trucking company based in Winter Haven is working to fill that need by delivering thousands of gallons of water to hospitals and shelters. Len Miller helped...
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
fox13news.com
Highlands County: Agriculture crops hit hard by Ian, most power restored to residents
SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County is one of the areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Highlands County. School is still out Monday and at least one shelter remains open, but progress is being made. Over the weekend, utility crews were able to get the power turned back on for thousands.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
Wauchula residents left with nothing: 'The building is on fire, and there's no help coming'
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
Eight City Commission Applicants Will Introduce Themselves at Two Events
Lakeland residents will have two chances in the next week to learn more about the eight people who applied for a seat on the City Commission. The first is an NAACP forum at 6 p.m. tonight at the Coleman-Bush Building. And next Monday, all eight applicants will formally introduce themselves to the seven current commissioners during a meeting that will be recorded for later broadcast.
Hurricane Ian Kills 1 in Polk County and Power Nearly Restored
During a news conference on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported one confirmed death in Polk County due to Hurricane Ian. Officials didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say it was directly related to Hurricane Ian’s swath through Polk County as a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 78 mph.
Florida Man Arrested Stealing From Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Vehicles
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work. At approximately 4:30 AM on Tuesday, October 4, Tampa Police Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St, a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and
Some in Central Florida being evacuated as post-Ian flooding worsens
Evacuation orders were issued Saturday for some neighborhoods in the Kissimmee, Florida, area as rivers and creeks swell from the heavy rain produced by Hurricane Ian days earlier.
Polk County begins curbside debris pickup in areas hit hard by Ian
After slowly moving inland, the center of Hurricane Ian parked over southeastern Polk County for hours Wednesday night, dropping at least nine inches of rain and blowing hurricane-force winds over Fort Meade.
2 bodies found after SUV gets swept away by hurricane flooding in Hardee County
Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Lakeland Electric’s restoration update
Today is the third day of Lakeland Electric’s restoration effort. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore every customer’s power. In total, we have 450 personnel in the field assisting with the restoration effort. (Lakeland Electric + Mutual Aid.) At 4:00 p.m., we are...
