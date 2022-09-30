ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

CPS ENERGY CREWS EN ROUTE TO LAKELAND, FLORIDA TO HELP RESTORE POWER FOR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN

By Dana C Sotoodeh
cpsenergy.com
 4 days ago
LkldNow

Lakeland Electric, Spectrum Crews Working on Full Restoration; RP Funding Center Roof Damaged

Out-of-state bucket trucks and pickups lined Cambridge Avenue on Monday afternoon as workers continued restoring power to Lakeland Electric customers. “We’ve fixed broken poles, reinstalled poles, picked up wire,” said Daniel Landrie, a lineman with LineTec Services of Lafayette, La. “Made people happy, made some people mad because we’re blocking their streets, but that’s the norm.”
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
WAUCHULA, FL
#Cps Energy#Wind Power#Hurricanes#Ian#Lakeland Electric#Hurricane Ian#Cps Energy On Facebook#Cps Energy Established
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
ARCADIA, FL
LkldNow

Eight City Commission Applicants Will Introduce Themselves at Two Events

Lakeland residents will have two chances in the next week to learn more about the eight people who applied for a seat on the City Commission. The first is an NAACP forum at 6 p.m. tonight at the Coleman-Bush Building. And next Monday, all eight applicants will formally introduce themselves to the seven current commissioners during a meeting that will be recorded for later broadcast.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Electric’s restoration update

Today is the third day of Lakeland Electric’s restoration effort. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore every customer’s power. In total, we have 450 personnel in the field assisting with the restoration effort. (Lakeland Electric + Mutual Aid.) At 4:00 p.m., we are...
LAKELAND, FL

