Boston, MA

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
BRONX, NY
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 10/2: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday. Green Day is awake, the Red Sox clinched a losing record…what a weekend. The Blue Jays are a shutout machine but at least they are a fun opponent. Maybe the Sox should have stocked up on the sons of former Major Leaguers? It’s the new Moneyball! The final game of this series starts at 1:37 PM ET and should feature a score of 0-11 based on the last two days. Talk any what you want and be good to one another.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox should make these three changes for better 2023 roster

Chaim Bloom faces the most consequential offseason of his Red Sox tenure this winter, and we'll have plenty of time in the coming weeks to dissect exactly what he might do. But before the season officially comes to an end on Wednesday, it's worth taking a broad view of the task ahead, so here are three conceptual approaches Bloom should employ as the Red Sox rebuild in baseball's most murderous division.
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Daily Links: An Emotional End To The Season

With a mutual option for next year looming, Tommy Pham didn’t really perform and he’s not happy about it. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe) Everybody involved in Red Sox decision-making can’t stop saying how much they love Xander Bogaerts. Gee, I wonder if there are any actions they could possibly take to prove it. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles

Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees move Matt Carpenter to 60-day IL, sign Chi Chi González

The Yankees have been very careful monitoring Matt Carpenter’s rehab since the resurgent former All-Star broke his foot on a foul ball. He had been one of the best stories of the season, as he went from a veteran in Triple-A with Texas just trying to hang on to among the top hitters in baseball. In Carpenter’s 47-game stretch with the Yankees from late-May to early-August, he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and a 217 wRC+ — Judgian numbers and then some.
BRONX, NY
Alek Manoah
Chaim Bloom
Nathan Eovaldi
Bronson Arroyo
Michael Wacha
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
Nick Pivetta
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka

As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
BOSTON, MA

