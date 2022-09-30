The Yankees have been very careful monitoring Matt Carpenter’s rehab since the resurgent former All-Star broke his foot on a foul ball. He had been one of the best stories of the season, as he went from a veteran in Triple-A with Texas just trying to hang on to among the top hitters in baseball. In Carpenter’s 47-game stretch with the Yankees from late-May to early-August, he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and a 217 wRC+ — Judgian numbers and then some.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO