Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Freight train strikes tow truck pushing it a mile long on tracks: CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — CCSO deputies reported a freight train struck a tow truck, pushing it about a mile down the tracks at Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street. Deputies and crews removed the driver from the truck. The driver was transported to a hospital suffering from critical injuries.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
Early morning rollover crash on Broad River Bridge leads to lane closures, no injuries reported
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on the Broad River Bridge early Tuesday morning. Just before 1 a.m., Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to a single vehicle reportedly rolling over. Burton firefighters arrived to find a car on its roof with the male driver outside. The driver stated […]
Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
"The state of South Carolina failed us" Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
