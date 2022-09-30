ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Freight train strikes tow truck pushing it a mile long on tracks: CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — CCSO deputies reported a freight train struck a tow truck, pushing it about a mile down the tracks at Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street. Deputies and crews removed the driver from the truck. The driver was transported to a hospital suffering from critical injuries.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others.  Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina

Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
