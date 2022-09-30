ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Police Search For Olean Shooter

Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery

A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Couple Accused of COVID Relief Fraud

A Bradford couple have been charged with fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds. 26-year-old Desiree Gobin is accused of applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, saying she owed back rent to 29-year-old Randy Skaggs. Skaggs received over $3,000 in rent payments from Rental Assistance for Gobin. Gobin did not mention on the...
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery

A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
SALAMANCA, NY

