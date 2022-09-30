Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
firefighternation.com
Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Canned for Medical Marijuana Use Wins First Round in Getting Rehired
Patrick Lakamp – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Sep. 29—A Buffalo firefighter fired over his medical marijuana use can proceed with his legal action to get his job back, a state judge ruled Thursday, but the judge declined to immediately reinstate him as he requested. State Supreme Court Justice...
Erie County Executive: Cut overtime for top county managers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Rath Building and Erie County Hall, there may be an answer to the concerns over significant overtime payments to some top officials and appointees during the pandemic. 2 On Your Side spoke with the current county comptroller, who hopes for some resolution of this...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
wesb.com
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
wnynewsnow.com
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery
A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
Border Restrictions drop, just in time for the leaves to fall
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, Oct. 1, changes of going through customs to get into Canada will occur. Canada has officially dropped their COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in over two years, and the ArriveCan app can now be deleted. “I think this is a great step in the right direction,” said Robert […]
wnynewsnow.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
wesb.com
Bradford Couple Accused of COVID Relief Fraud
A Bradford couple have been charged with fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds. 26-year-old Desiree Gobin is accused of applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, saying she owed back rent to 29-year-old Randy Skaggs. Skaggs received over $3,000 in rent payments from Rental Assistance for Gobin. Gobin did not mention on the...
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery
A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
Shooting leaves man in critical condition in Buffalo
Police are trying to crack the case of a shooting in Buffalo. Authorities say somebody shot a 39 year old man near the intersection of Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street.
