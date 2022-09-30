ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Costco Is Coming To Celina

H-E-B isn’t the only corporation making its mark in North Texas. Costco will soon be coming to Celina and is expected to bring in a large amount of economic growth as well. On September 30, the city of Celina confirmed the town’s suspicions of a Costco making its way to the small town. A deal, more than a year in the making, was made the same day which allows for phase one to begin. The first phase begins building on 43 acres on the corner of Ownsby and Preston. The phase includes around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet of commercial retail space. About 160,000 square feet will hold the building itself. A second phase will be 62 acres across the road, but it has not been identified what the phase will consist of.
CELINA, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
TEXAS STATE
socialwhirl.com

Oct. 28: All You Can Eataly

All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.
DALLAS, TX

