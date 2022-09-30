H-E-B isn’t the only corporation making its mark in North Texas. Costco will soon be coming to Celina and is expected to bring in a large amount of economic growth as well. On September 30, the city of Celina confirmed the town’s suspicions of a Costco making its way to the small town. A deal, more than a year in the making, was made the same day which allows for phase one to begin. The first phase begins building on 43 acres on the corner of Ownsby and Preston. The phase includes around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet of commercial retail space. About 160,000 square feet will hold the building itself. A second phase will be 62 acres across the road, but it has not been identified what the phase will consist of.

CELINA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO