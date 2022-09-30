Read full article on original website
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
We ranked 6 new State Fair of Texas foods—and tell you what to skip
The annual event at Fair Park in Dallas is back with extravagant, often fried combos.
Check out the best chili cook-offs & festivals in Texas: Report
Chili in Texas is probably just as important as steaks, barbecue, TexMex, and other food staples the Lone Star States has to offer.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Taco Tuesday: Where to eat the best tacos around Dallas
We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?
Costco Is Coming To Celina
H-E-B isn’t the only corporation making its mark in North Texas. Costco will soon be coming to Celina and is expected to bring in a large amount of economic growth as well. On September 30, the city of Celina confirmed the town’s suspicions of a Costco making its way to the small town. A deal, more than a year in the making, was made the same day which allows for phase one to begin. The first phase begins building on 43 acres on the corner of Ownsby and Preston. The phase includes around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet of commercial retail space. About 160,000 square feet will hold the building itself. A second phase will be 62 acres across the road, but it has not been identified what the phase will consist of.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
papercitymag.com
10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween
Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
planomoms.com
5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas
There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
socialwhirl.com
Oct. 28: All You Can Eataly
All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.
Top stories: North Texas's first H-E-B may have had $1M opening day
This week's top stories include city council drama and Hurricane Ian.
