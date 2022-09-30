ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Food Bank expands to help more hungry families in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — For eight hours a day, six days a week, food is collected, sorted, inventoried and boxed for distribution inside the Tarrant County Food Bank. Stephen Raeside serves as the chief development officer for The Tarrant County Food Bank. He's watched the need for food among North Texas families grow and fluctuate. Raeside said he believes there is no reason why anyone in our community should go hungry.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
US105

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX

