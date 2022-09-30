Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonLufkin, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Food Bank expands to help more hungry families in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — For eight hours a day, six days a week, food is collected, sorted, inventoried and boxed for distribution inside the Tarrant County Food Bank. Stephen Raeside serves as the chief development officer for The Tarrant County Food Bank. He's watched the need for food among North Texas families grow and fluctuate. Raeside said he believes there is no reason why anyone in our community should go hungry.
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
WFAA
Bonton Farms works to plant seeds of change
Galleria Dallas partners with a local or national charity to shine a spotlight on their work with a gallery wall inside the mall. For October, it's Bonton Farms!
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Howell Family Farms in Arlington is Lighting Up Fall Again with the Return of Pumpkin Nights This October
Pumpkin Nights Launches in Dallas/Fort Worth on Thursday, Sept. 22. -Step into a storybook and plan your own adventure for date night, family night or a friends’ outing at Pumpkin Nights this fall! – Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience and festival unlike anything else in Dallas/Fort...
HGTV Influences Fort Worth Therapist Into Career as a Realtor
You could say Trudy Bennett’s career in real estate began after she nursed the idea for a couple of decades. Around 1994, a lot of new homes were being built in her westside neighborhood in Fort Worth. “I toured one of the homes and found the Realtor engaging, nice,...
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
dmagazine.com
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is ‘Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart’
With less than a week to reach a new agreement, Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a BCBSTX executive. After months of unsuccessful negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the current...
Fort Worth mayor delivers first State of the City address
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker delivered her first State of the City address during a luncheon in front of a sellout audience at Dickies Arena.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Top stories: North Texas's first H-E-B may have had $1M opening day
This week's top stories include city council drama and Hurricane Ian.
nypressnews.com
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims’ families.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
nypressnews.com
Over 1,800 acres have burned as crews work on large grass fire in Palo Pinto County
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments and local crews in Palo Pinto County are currently working on a large grass fire near Possum Kingdom Lake. The fire is happening just south of the lake. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, which the organization named...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
