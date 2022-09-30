Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez benched by Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Harold Ramirez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez will rest on the road after Ji-Man Choi was chosen as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 327 batted balls this season, Ramirez has accounted for a 4.6% barrel rate...
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays clinch wild-card spot; Houston Astros secure home-field edge despite loss
HOUSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings, and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals
Cleveland won their 90th game of the season as they beat the Royals.
thecomeback.com
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision
If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
Rays a Glass! Tampa Bay Clinches Playoff Spot With 7-3 Win at Houston
Drew Rasmussen pitched well for seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night, clinching a postseason berth for a record fourth-straight year. Here's the game story and a photo gallery of the postgame celebration.
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Out To Begin Final Series
Three games are all that separate the Red Sox from the offseason. It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Boston, which reached the American League Championship Series in 2021 and now sits in last place in the AL East, but the club has an opportunity to finish strong this week against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
iheart.com
DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve’s leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena’s diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning.
Yardbarker
Astros Quiet Rays' Bats Again in What's Becoming a Familiar Theme
HOUSTON, Texas — It's pretty clear that the Houston Astros are the best team in the American League, and no one knows that better than the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston took them down again on Sunday, winning 3-1 this team. It was the fifth loss in six tries for Tampa Bay this season against the Astros, who have now won 104 games and are secured home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.
numberfire.com
Rays option Miles Mastrobuoni to minors Monday
The Tampa Bay Rays optioned infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Mastrobuoni slashed .188/.235/.188 across his first 17 plate appearances in the majors. The Rays called up fellow utility option Vidal Brujan on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Brujan will replace Mastrobuoni on second base and bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Manuel Margot will bat fifth after leading off last game.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays beat Astros, clinch playoff spot
October 1, 2022 - Friday night’s win over the Houston Astros guarantees the Tampa Bay Rays will make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Rays won the previous two American League East Division titles but will settle for a wild card berth this season, the second in four years. The news could not have come at a better time for Tampa Bay fans, as the region is still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The team conducts Spring Training about 80 miles south of St. Petersburg, in Port Charlotte, which received the brunt of the Category 4 storm’s impact. Tampa Bay (86-71) beat the Astros (102-55) 7-3 Friday night. Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage through the postseason.
draysbay.com
And so ends the regular season: Rays vs. Red Sox
We can’t predict the future, and have no idea how far the Rays will get this postseason. But one thing we can say with confidence: Fenway Park will be empty after Wednesday, and the Boston players are heading home. The Tampa Bay Rays take the final lap of the...
Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget
BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions. They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could...
iheart.com
'Denver Whiffed on the Coach': Colin Cowherd Rips Broncos After 2-2 Start
Colin Cowherd: “Folks, you’re seeing it with Oklahoma football and you’re seeing it with the Denver Broncos, where a coach comes in and can’t even master his side of the ball. Seventy-five percent of coordinators hired for college or pro jobs do not work. ‘WELL, WAIT UNTIL HE GETS HIS PLAYERS!’ Nonsense, McVay didn’t need 'his; players, and Lincoln Riley at USC didn’t need 'his' players. Denver, from clock management, to penalties, to lack of creativity… Denver really whiffed on the head coach. They’ve literally got no identity offensively other than ‘disorganized.’ Twelve first downs, no ability to run the ball, they don’t move the pocket… You can blame Russell Wilson but his passer rating was 124.9. You still saw flashes of Russell Wilson; he led Denver in rushing, he had two great deep balls, he’s getting the ball to his star receivers, he’s scrambling for first downs; you don’t see a guy who is hobbling up and down the field. He’s at least trending in the right direction. We have seen this in the NFL the last 4-5 years – Steve Wilks in Arizona, they moved off after a year. Ben McAdoo and the New York Giants, they got it wrong. Joe Judge took them longer, they got it wrong. Cleveland Browns and Freddie Kitchens, it happens. What is Nathaniel Hackett’s identity? You don’t know if Robert Saleh is going to work for the Jets but he has an identity; great energy and a tough guy. Saleh's physical and his energy is through the roof. I could watch Rams players playing in a silhouette and know it was Sean McVay’s offense. Same with Kyle Shanahan, same with Andy Reid, same with Sean Payton. I can see it and know it’s clever, the manipulation of personnel, formations, and variations. What is THIS? Even Dan Campbell who can be a little bit of a meathead – unbelievable passion, pro player, and would run through a wall for the organization. Whether it works out, that Lions team never quits. When a coordinator comes in you have to be able to get YOUR side of the ball right. I feel pretty good with my predictions but I picked Denver to win the division. I gotta be honest, that was not a great prediction by me. If I had to do it again I would pick them fourth. I don’t think you can win with what I see here. You gotta have an identity.” (Full Segment Above)
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Red NESN and Bally Sports Sun. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Red NESN and Bally Sports Sun. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming...
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
Rays clinch wild-card spot with win over Astros
Yandy Diaz finished 3-for-4 with a walk and delivered a game-breaking two-run double in the sixth inning that carried the
