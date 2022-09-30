MADRID (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood is playing again after a long layoff and he’s preparing himself for the expected structural changes in the game brought about by the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour. Fleetwood will play for the first time at the Spanish Open this week. It will be his third tournament following the death of his mother. The 30th-ranked Englishman is one of two top-30 players in the field. Sixth-ranked local favorite Jon Rahm is the other. Returning to his best form quickly and earning good results again is crucial for Fleetwood as the golfing world goes through turmoil following the creation of LIV Golf.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO