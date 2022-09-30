Read full article on original website
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
A restaurant tucked away in a downtown Palo Alto nonprofit is reopening for the first time since COVID
The Redwood at Avenidas has a new French chef at the helm. After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto will open its doors starting Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is...
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Beloved SF Restaurant Outerlands Re-Opened Today With A New Owner
Outerlands, the beloved Outer Sunset restaurant has reopened today under new ownership. The restaurant was opened 14 years ago by Dave Muller and Lana Porcello and has earned local and national acclaim for its unique wood-clad interior, sourdough bread, and farm-to-table ethos. Muller and Porcello have sold the business to Outerlands GM and Outer Sunset native, Riley Bartlett, who started his career with renowned chef Traci Des Jardins and has worked at SF classics like Delfina and Spruce. The restaurant closed for four days to help smooth the transition before opening for brunch service on Saturday, October 1, just in time to serve crowds on their way to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in nearby Golden Gate Park. Since announcing their exit from Outerlands via Instagram, Porcello and Muller have enjoyed an outpouring of well-wishes and fond remembrances from former staff and longtime customers like Tartine founders Chad Robertson and Liz Prueitt, along with many other peers in the SF restaurant community.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
sfstandard.com
Mystery Charge On Your Food Bill? San Francisco Restaurant Surcharges Explained
Auto-gratuity, service charge, dine-in fee, SF Mandate, living wage surcharge—the list goes on. Eating out in San Francisco has gotten more complicated—and more expensive. If you’ve been out to eat recently, you’ve probably seen these extra charges at the bottom of the bill. But why are...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
sfrichmondreview.com
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
sfstandard.com
Famed Washington Sq. Bar in North Beach to Be New Lillie Coit-Themed Restaurant
The shuttered Washington Square Bar & Grill in North Beach is set to become a new restaurant—named after San Francisco’s most famous firewoman. Hole in the Wall coffee owner Nick Floulis is opening the new restaurant, named Lillie Coit’s. It will include a full-service restaurant helmed by...
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
Eater
How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)
Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate
(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park
Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
hoodline.com
Another Chick-fil-A location opens in Silicon Valley
People seem to love them or hate them. Either way, another Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Silicon Valley. The new location is in San Jose’s Edenvale neighborhood and has the address of 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place near the intersection with Coyote Road. It opens on September 29th.
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
