Redwood City, CA

tinybeans.com

It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area

Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Beloved SF Restaurant Outerlands Re-Opened Today With A New Owner

Outerlands, the beloved Outer Sunset restaurant has reopened today under new ownership. The restaurant was opened 14 years ago by Dave Muller and Lana Porcello and has earned local and national acclaim for its unique wood-clad interior, sourdough bread, and farm-to-table ethos. Muller and Porcello have sold the business to Outerlands GM and Outer Sunset native, Riley Bartlett, who started his career with renowned chef Traci Des Jardins and has worked at SF classics like Delfina and Spruce. The restaurant closed for four days to help smooth the transition before opening for brunch service on Saturday, October 1, just in time to serve crowds on their way to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in nearby Golden Gate Park. Since announcing their exit from Outerlands via Instagram, Porcello and Muller have enjoyed an outpouring of well-wishes and fond remembrances from former staff and longtime customers like Tartine founders Chad Robertson and Liz Prueitt, along with many other peers in the SF restaurant community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
Eater

How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)

Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate

(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park

Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
MENLO PARK, CA
hoodline.com

Another Chick-fil-A location opens in Silicon Valley

People seem to love them or hate them. Either way, another Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Silicon Valley. The new location is in San Jose’s Edenvale neighborhood and has the address of 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place near the intersection with Coyote Road. It opens on September 29th.
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
everythingsouthcity.com

South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th

Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

