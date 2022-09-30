Read full article on original website
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 30?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fared on Friday, Sept. 30. PennLive will continue to update scores for Saturday games when those become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) –...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 3 St. Frances Academy pulls off comeback win in Hawaii against Kahuku 22-15
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received more than an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fall, Winter Trout Stocking to Begin on October 3
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast
There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pennsylvanians’ favorite fried foods are these, finds study
Sometimes the best things in life aren’t that great for you, and, boy, is that true of food. Take fried food, for example, two types of which a new study has found that Pennsylvanians go absolutely gaga for the most. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s favorite breakfast chain is this: study...
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
