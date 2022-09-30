ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 3 St. Frances Academy pulls off comeback win in Hawaii against Kahuku 22-15

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.
BELLFLOWER, CA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fall, Winter Trout Stocking to Begin on October 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast

There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll

Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

