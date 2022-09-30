ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WFAA

Gov. Abbott announces new chief of school safety and security in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the new chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott started his new...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Live United Day at the State Fair of Texas

It's state fair season in North Texas, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is hosting a very special event to show their appreciation for the entire community. For more information, go to UnitedWayDallas.org/StateFair.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General

TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde, TX
Government
WFAA

'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian

BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAA

Killeen music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community

KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community. In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

Whata-bowl! Whataburger is releasing a brand-new breakfast bowl

TEXAS, USA — Fill up on all the classic American breakfast flavors with Whataburger's newest item: the breakfast bowl. For a limited time, the Texas-based fast food chain is serving up its breakfast bowl, featuring a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hash browns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.
TEXAS STATE

