FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
WFAA
Gov. Abbott announces new chief of school safety and security in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the new chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott started his new...
Black Voters Matter group brings voter registration tour to Texas cities
DALLAS — Time is winding down to the November general election. That means it's crunch time for organization like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” said Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
WFAA
Live United Day at the State Fair of Texas
It's state fair season in North Texas, and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is hosting a very special event to show their appreciation for the entire community. For more information, go to UnitedWayDallas.org/StateFair.
WFAA
Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General
TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
WFAA
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
WFAA
State Fair of Texas hosts sensory-friendly hours on Wednesdays
On Wednesdays, the fair will host sensory-friendly hours from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be quiet zones to take a break and Midway will turn off its lights.
WFAA
'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
WFAA
Killeen music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community
KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community. In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.
'An outright celebration' | North Texas organization hosts Texas Trans Pride event in Dallas
DALLAS — "Spread love, not hate." Those words came from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her show in the Rose Room at Dallas' Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, including Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
WFAA
Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
WFAA
Blue Cross and Texas Health Resources reach new deal, avoiding interruption in coverage
DALLAS — Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have reached a new contract agreement as their current deal was set to expire Tuesday, officials announced in a joint statement. The deal means there won't be an interruption in coverage for people who are insured...
WFAA
Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers affected by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Power and Light restored power for 1.6 million customers as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson. During a news conference Sunday morning, the spokesperson said that the restoration translated into 75 percent of their customers across the state having their power back on.
WFAA
Whata-bowl! Whataburger is releasing a brand-new breakfast bowl
TEXAS, USA — Fill up on all the classic American breakfast flavors with Whataburger's newest item: the breakfast bowl. For a limited time, the Texas-based fast food chain is serving up its breakfast bowl, featuring a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hash browns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.
