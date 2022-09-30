ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Six Seasons and Finally a Movie: ‘Community’ Reunion Film Headed to Peacock

Community is finally fulfilling its promise of “Six seasons and a movie” as Peacock announced plans to revive the beloved sitcom as a feature film, with the majority of the original cast returning. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will all be back for Community: The Movie, with series creator Dan Harmon also onboard for the film. Community — about a group of students of varying ages at Greendale Community College — originally ran from 2009 to 2013 on NBC, quickly gaining a cult following and acclaimed reviews (albeit low ratings). The mantra “Six seasons and a movie”...
hypebeast.com

Sujata Day is Working on a New 'American Pie' Film

According to reports, A new American Pie film is being developed and written by Sujata Day of Insecure fame. After making her directorial debut with 2020’s Definition Please, the latest installment in the American Pie franchise will come from the Universal 1440 Entertainment production company. The upcoming “fresh take” on the raunchy comedy films comes a full decade after the release of American Reunion.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
IndieWire

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness

“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
WUSA

Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion Dish on Their 'Rookie' Romance (Exclusive)

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan are talking romance on the set of The Rookie!. ET was on the set of the ABC police procedural in August, where we caught up with the pair and their castmates to get the scoop on the fifth season. Fillion plays former rookie Officer John Nolan, who is moving closer and closer to becoming a LAPD training officer and is in a serious relationship with Dewan's firefighter, Bailey Nune.
