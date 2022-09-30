Read full article on original website
Related
insideradio.com
Ian Update: Half As Many Stations Are Off The Air; BFoA Providing Emergency Aid.
Eight radio stations, including six FMs and two AMs, remain off the air following Hurricane Ian, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday. In a sign of the ongoing recovery, that is half as many FMs and half as many AMs as the FCC reported were silent on Sunday as electricity service continues to be restored. The FCC says one television station is also still dark. The daily status reports represent a moment in time, so it is possible that more stations are also back on the air.
insideradio.com
New Jersey Becomes Latest State To Scrutinize Non-Compete Clauses.
President Biden last year asked the Federal Trade Commission to adopt new rules that either ban or sharply restrict the use of non-compete agreements. Nothing has come of that so far, but in New Jersey lawmakers have had enough waiting. They are proposing a ban on the practice similar to other states.
insideradio.com
Ron Roberts
Ron Roberts joins online talk outlet AmericanOne Radio where he will be heard on weekdays from 5-6pm (ET). Roberts, a 25-year industry veteran, previously served as PD of WSTR Atlanta and Senior VP/Programming for iHeartMedia. "From the time we launched back in 2020, AmericaOne Radio has been committed to building...
Comments / 0