Read full article on original website
Related
Hawley, Marshall vote no to avert shutdown, $12B more for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's brutal invasion. The bill...
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Fetterman maintains polling lead on Oz, but Pa. US Senate race is tightening
Republican Mehmet Oz gained ground in polls during September in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, so much so that election analysts considered it virtually a tie. But Democrat John Fetterman maintains his lead in a new poll released Tuesday.
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0