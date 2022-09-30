Mayflower Wind signs MOU with unions for onshore/offshore construction work for 1200 MW SouthCoast Project

Read full article on original website
Mr. Meanie
4d ago
There seems to be some political stooges wrangle into the picture.🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Reply
5
Related
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
ecori.org
Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State
The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts go on strike against food distribution company
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts who work for a major distribution company that supplies food to restaurants, hospitals, and other businesses have gone on strike. More than 300 workers at Local 653, including truck drivers, walked off the job at Sysco Boston over the weekend....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes Vote on Massachusetts Question 1 Is ‘Forever,’ Warns Tax Group
Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) is warning voters to be weary of political slogans and campaign ads concerning Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 on the November 8 state ballot. "Question 1 would create a four percent tax on the portion of a person's annual income above $1 million and require –...
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts gas prices drop for 16th consecutive week according to AAA; OPEC likely cutting oil production
Westwood, MA, October 3, 2022 — According to AAA, the average gas price in Massachusetts is down 8 cents from last week ($3.57), averaging $3.49 per gallon. Today’s price is 46 cents lower than a month ago ($3.95), and 39 cents higher than October 3, 2021 ($3.10). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 30 cents lower than the national average.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WCVB
Cannabis Control Commission boss Shannon O'Brien goes On The Record about past pot business interests
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Former Massachusetts state treasurer and one-time gubernatorial candidate Shannon O'Brien has returned to a job in state government as the chairperson of the Cannabis Control Commission but she's faced criticism because of her connections to the pot industry. She served as a part-owner for one business...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
capeandislands.org
Group threatens to sue Cape Cod Commission over apartment plan for former Twin Brooks golf course
A group of Cape Cod residents says they’re likely to file a lawsuit if the Cape Cod Commission approves more than 300 apartments for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis. John Ale, a retired lawyer advising the group Save Twin Brooks, says residents object to the findings...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot
On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Don’t be an outlier, reform the estate tax
SOMETIMES TAX policy is hard and sometimes it is not. Voting to modernize the Massachusetts estate tax as part of the Legislature’s economic development bill is an easy decision – it costs little and protects the middle class, while preventing a flight of wealthy taxpayers from the Commonwealth.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
Upcoming tax credits will disproportionately benefit high-income residents, experts say
High-income taxpayers could receive credits of more than $20,000 while a new estimate suggests low-income residents could see credits of just $9. Nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue is set to be returned to Massachusetts residents this fall, but there’s a catch. Under a formula laid out in a 1980s tax cap law that has only been triggered once before, the amount of money residents receive could vary dramatically, perhaps by as much as $20,000. Now, experts are voicing concern that the payout would disproportionately favor the state’s wealthiest residents.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Massachusetts weather: Hurricane Ian remnants mean heavy rain for Bay State
Don’t stop checking The Weather Channel just yet. Although Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to cause flooding in Florida, and its remnants could mean serious rain for Massachusetts this weekend, according to meteorologists. Moisture from the effects of Ian is expected...
Comments / 4