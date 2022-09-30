ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Crimson Tide Cross Country Duo Earn SEC Weekly Honors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Cross Country's Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi both earned Southeastern Conference honors for the second time this season following standout performances at the Joe Piane Invitational. Kiprop, who was named the National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Victor Kiprop Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Cross Country's Victor Kiprop was named the National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), it was announced Monday. Kiprop earned the national honor after winning the prestigious Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind., Friday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Jahmyr Gibbs Selected as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the first of his Crimson Tide career and UA's fourth as a team this season. Offensive Player of the Week. Rushed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

