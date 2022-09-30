Read full article on original website
Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s desire to hit back from Hibs loss
Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.
Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood
Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
