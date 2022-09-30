ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#First Match#Premiership#Tannadice
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage

Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said he would forgive Alex Greive’s late return from international duty after the New Zealand striker scored a last-gasp winner against Livingston. Greive’s 90th-minute goal settled a compelling second half in which visiting substitute Bruce Anderson had cancelled out Keanu Baccus’ opener after Sean...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United misery compounded by Haaland & Foden double hat-trick for City

Manchester United become only second club in Premier League history to concede a double hat-trick – and it happened in a derby. Manchester United have become only the second club in Premier League history to concede two hat-tricks in a game after both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagged trebles in a 6-3 derby win for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s desire to hit back from Hibs loss

Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember

Manchester City ran riot against rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks as the Red Devils were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other classic Premier League era Manchester derby clashes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy