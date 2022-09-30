Read full article on original website
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Liam Fox admits the sooner Dundee United get their first cinch Premiership victory of the season on the board the better. The Tangerines remain winless in the league after eight games with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Tannadice to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
Missing McGregor and Greive reprieve – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Celtic and Rangers both topped the table in the latest weekend of action in the cinch Premiership. The Gers went top on Saturday lunchtime with a 4-0 win over Hearts before the champions regained pole position with a 2-1 victory against Motherwell.
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby. Shaw...
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood
Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said he would forgive Alex Greive’s late return from international duty after the New Zealand striker scored a last-gasp winner against Livingston. Greive’s 90th-minute goal settled a compelling second half in which visiting substitute Bruce Anderson had cancelled out Keanu Baccus’ opener after Sean...
Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday. City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.
Chelsea report: Blues leading race to sign Bundesliga striker who is 'happy' with offer
RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) striker Christopher Nkunku is reportedly 'happy' with a transfer proposal from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who are said to be favourites to sign him next summer. The Blues made two big attacking additions during the last transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick...
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
Manchester United misery compounded by Haaland & Foden double hat-trick for City
Manchester United become only second club in Premier League history to concede a double hat-trick – and it happened in a derby. Manchester United have become only the second club in Premier League history to concede two hat-tricks in a game after both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagged trebles in a 6-3 derby win for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s desire to hit back from Hibs loss
Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.
A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember
Manchester City ran riot against rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks as the Red Devils were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other classic Premier League era Manchester derby clashes.
Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence
Ange Postecoglou praised his newly-formed central defence after they helped 10-man Celtic close out a 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz again deputised with established centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers still injured.
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
