BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
Britain braces for transport mayhem today with the biggest rail strikes in decades meaning thousands will miss the start of the London Marathon but union vows it 'won't blink' over their demands
Rail unions have vowed they will not back down as they grind Britain's railways to a halt with the biggest strikes in decades. Millions will be affected by the strikes, including those travelling for the London Marathon on Sunday and Premier League matches including the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal today.
Striking rail unions accused of ‘huge own goal’ as they apologise for disruption
Union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend as Network rail accused them of scoring a "huge own goal."This weekend will see members of four trade unions strike for 24 hours, leading to the worst rail disruption seen in the UK so far this year. "We don't want to inconvenience the public and we're really sorry that that's happening but the government has brought this dispute on," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC from the picket line. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘Government plans to close all rail ticket offices,’ claims RMT boss
As the biggest rail strike in four decades began, the general secretary of the RMT union attacked what he says are the government’s plans for the railway.Mick Lynch claims ministers plan to shut every ticket office in Britain and remove guards from trains.The rail union boss said: “We cannot go back to having guard-less trains, as [former transport secretary] Grant Shapps called it.“We cannot accept the closure of all the ticket offices in Britain. That’s what’s on the table. No ticket office will exist on the national railway network if Grant Shapps’ plan goes forward.”The Department for Transport has...
BBC
Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes
An Australian tourist facing a hefty hire car bill of up to £400 was among the frustrated passengers who were caught out by the rail strikes.People have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).The 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions could cause the worst rail disruption of the year so far with some areas of the country having no services all day.However, the first that holidaymaker Antonio Giusti, 19, knew...
Train strikes: Passengers urged to avoid rail travel during biggest shutdown in 40 years
Train cancellations are beginning today ahead of the biggest rail strike shutdown for 40 years.Members of the RMT union, the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and the white-collar TSSA are walking out in a range of disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.RMT staff employed by Network Rail and 14 train operators are stopping work, as are train drivers at a dozen rail firms.Even at the train operators which are not directly involved in the action, including Transport for Wales and ScotRail, the absence of 5,000 Network Rail signallers means at least half of the rail system will be out of...
Train services to be decimated by biggest rail strike of the year
Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest strike of the year.Only 11% of normal services will run and there will be no trains in many areas, Network Rail said.Lines will be closed for the whole day between London and several major cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich and Manchester.⚠️ Please only travel by train tomorrow if it's absolutely necessary. There is a very limited service with no services at all in some places. 🗺️ Check the map of open lines and plan ahead: ➡️ https://t.co/J29niIOr7H#Strike pic.twitter.com/3RR5hMl6Ek— Network Rail (@networkrail) September 30, 2022Avanti West...
BBC
Biggest rail strike in decades halts most trains in Britain
Unions to join forces on Saturday to coincide with start of Conservative party conference in Birmingham
BBC
BBC
BBC
BBC
Could first class rail travel be about to hit the buffers?
A major commuter train operator has announced that it will scrap first class on its trains linking Kent and East Sussex with London. Southeastern says making its trains one-class-only from December 2022 onwards will allow it to add more standard class seats.Could the move signal the wholesale removal of first class?The Independent has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the posh seats.A brief history of class distinction on the railwaysSince passenger rail travel became established nearly two centuries ago, wealthier travellers have been willing and able to pay extra for greater comfort. Different grades of seating have been common in the...
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
The Government is being urged to take urgent steps to help resolve the bitter rail row as services are set to be crippled by a mass walkout on Saturday.Members of four trade unions will strike for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, told the...
BBC
Time Out Global
BBC
