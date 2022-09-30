ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 60

Ray Pulli
3d ago

That's not the Governor's policy, that's the policy Virginian citizens voted for. I believe he has a mandate to fire every last degenerate that doesn't follow the people's mandate.

Reply(13)
26
Rob Stevenson
4d ago

I am originally from Northwest Pennsylvania so perhaps I don't have my finger on the pulse of Virginia.... But my understanding is that to have an identity that requires mature decisions must be okay with the parents.... When did that become wrong?

Reply
17
JilliB
3d ago

if they don't want to follow the policy the governor put out - because the people want it - then they need to remove themselves from Virginia!!! who do they think they are?? oh, that's right...they're woke democrats. go elsewhere!!

Reply(2)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Transgender Rights#Youth Rights#Racism#Model Policies#Public Schools#The City Council#Department Of Education
wvtf.org

Securing Virginia's ballot drop boxes

Outdoor drop boxes for ballots kind of look like library drop boxes, bulky structures that are under 24-hour video surveillance and impervious to being knocked over by a school bus or blown away in a hurricane. The legal requirements for security of these things has actually eased concerns among some...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC 29 News

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Governor Youngkin Unveils 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan on Monday. Youngkin called the plan an “all of the above” approach to achieve affordable and clean energy. Youngkin said the plan is crucial because it will bring growth to the state. “To ensure that Virginia is the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy