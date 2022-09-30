ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris

Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece

Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
San Francisco, CA
Education
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects

San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd, 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fundraising#Pac#Weissman Ward#The School Board
sfstandard.com

DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother

Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Inside SF’s Frozen-In-Time Criminal Justice Center: Abandoned Shoes, Broken Phone Booths and a Deserted News Bureau

The Standard recently took a stroll through San Francisco’s Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice, which is named after the longest-serving police chief in the city’s history. Since its completion in 1960, the building has been the center of San Francisco’s criminal justice world. Yet once the site of two county jails, the San Francisco Police Department headquarters, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, the seismically unfit building is slowly emptying out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
VegOut Magazine

Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools

It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!. Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.
Eater

Cassava Opens With Equitable Wages and Affordable Prix Fixe in a Vibrant New North Beach Space

For the past decade, Cassava has been a dining destination all the way out in the foggy Outer Richmond avenues, ambitious in terms of both its affordable prix fixe menu and its at-times divisive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the owners are taking the show to a whole new part of the city. As of September 26, the last Japanese breakfasts have been served at 3519 Balboa Street; on October 12, Cassava’s doors will open at 401 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. “It’s definitely bittersweet to leave our home over there,” says co-owner Yuka Ioroi, adding that the colorful new space on the corner of Columbus and Vallejo is also “kind of amazing.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy