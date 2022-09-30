Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris
Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece
Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
sfstandard.com
Despite Housing Crisis, Bay Area Voters Are Split on a Big Build-Out of Homes, Poll Shows
Even as a severe housing shortage in the SF Bay Area fuels skyrocketing prices, more homelessness and the exodus of residents to more affordable regions, voters are not solidly behind proposals to rapidly build more homes, according to a new poll by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
sfstandard.com
City Attorney David Chiu Has a Social Media Policy. Should Other SF Politicians Follow Suit?
In a world where social media has made politics much more immediate and personal, San Francisco’s elected officials are Very Online, and so are their constituents. Those constituents—and sometimes the politicians themselves—broadcast opinions in ways that are creative or merely obnoxious, depending on your point of view.
indybay.org
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
edsource.org
Rafael expected he would go to a university — the system never did
This story has been updated to clarify the student's medical history. — With just a few months before graduation, Rafael Lopez-Librado sat down with his high school counselor — a man he didn’t remember ever meeting before. Rafael was planning to attend a university, and he had...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects
San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd, 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother
Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
sfstandard.com
Inside SF’s Frozen-In-Time Criminal Justice Center: Abandoned Shoes, Broken Phone Booths and a Deserted News Bureau
The Standard recently took a stroll through San Francisco’s Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice, which is named after the longest-serving police chief in the city’s history. Since its completion in 1960, the building has been the center of San Francisco’s criminal justice world. Yet once the site of two county jails, the San Francisco Police Department headquarters, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, the seismically unfit building is slowly emptying out.
sfstandard.com
New State Law Opens Up Permits For SF’s Street Food Vendors. Now Comes the Hard Part
Gregorio Valencia and Griselda Torres operate a street food stand on the sidewalk close to Fisherman’s Wharf, which on rare clear days offers a direct view of the iconic Alcatraz Island. Torres stands on one side of their setup slicing up chunks of vibrant fruit dressed with lime, Tajin...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Got Rid of Its Racist Statues. Asian Americans in the City Say That’s Just a First Step
When San Francisco removed the Christopher Columbus statue from Telegraph Hill two years ago, legendary martial artist and movie star Bruce Lee was floated as someone who truly deserves to be memorialized. Former Supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney was one of many to jump on social media and champion...
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
sfstandard.com
Huge San Francisco Skyscraper Could Change City Skyline Forever With 808 Homes
A massive skyscraper could change San Francisco’s skyline forever and add 808 homes to the city. The 50 Main Street tower would be the second tallest in the city after Salesforce Tower. If approved, it would be built on the site of a two-story parking garage between the Matson...
Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools
It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!. Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
Eater
Cassava Opens With Equitable Wages and Affordable Prix Fixe in a Vibrant New North Beach Space
For the past decade, Cassava has been a dining destination all the way out in the foggy Outer Richmond avenues, ambitious in terms of both its affordable prix fixe menu and its at-times divisive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the owners are taking the show to a whole new part of the city. As of September 26, the last Japanese breakfasts have been served at 3519 Balboa Street; on October 12, Cassava’s doors will open at 401 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. “It’s definitely bittersweet to leave our home over there,” says co-owner Yuka Ioroi, adding that the colorful new space on the corner of Columbus and Vallejo is also “kind of amazing.”
