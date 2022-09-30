Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf Sitting 10th After Day One of MEC Championships
Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's Golf Championships opened on Monday at the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling Men's Golf team finished the first 18 holes in 10th place, shooting a combined 352 over the event. Two Cardinals finished under the 90 stroke mark as the young team got a chance to show their skills on the big stage of the Conference Championships.
Lincicome Leads the Way as Women’s Golf Sits Fourth After Day 1
Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Golf Championship kicked off on Monday from the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team sits fourth after 18 holes of play as they combined to shoot a 349. They sit 24 strokes out of first and are just five strokes behind Davis & Elkins and cracking the top three in the tournament.
Young Men’s Golf Team Prepares for MEC Championship
Wheeling, W. Va. – After three tournaments of preparation, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team now has their sites on competing against the best of the best in the Mountain East Conference (MEC). They open up day one of the MEC Championships on Monday when they compete at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Avalon Lakes, OH. With four of their five golfers being in their freshman or sophomore season, the Cardinals will once again look to gain experience on the national stage.
Women’s Golf Prepares for Title Defense at MEC Women’s Golf Championship
Wheeling, W. Va. – After training all year and preparing at four different invitationals, the time has come for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Golf Championship. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team prepares to defend their 2021 title and looks to go back-to-back when they open tournament play on Monday. After a slow showing at the Ashland Invitational, the Cardinals are looking to bounce back strong as they compete against the best of the best in the conference.
Women’s Soccer Looks to Build New Streak Hosting West Virginia State
Heeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-5, 4-3) lost their four-game winning streak last time out when they fell to Notre Dame College. They return to their home field on Sunday when they host West Virginia State at 2 PM, as they try to begin a new streak in front of their home crowd. The Cardinals were held off the board for the first time since September 10th and look to get their potent offense going again this weekend.
Yeomans Earns MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Players of the Week, presented by The Healthplan, on Tuesday after a big week of action. The Wheeling University Volleyball team was honored when junior Tylah Yeomans was named the MEC's Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She had a big showing on the floor as she helped lead her team to a 3-0 record, including two big conference wins over Alderson Broaddus and Notre Dame College as they moved to 4-0 in MEC North Division play.
Battle for Wheeling Comes to Alma Grace McDonough Center as Volleyball Hosts West Liberty
Wheeling, W. Va. - Earlier this season, the annual "Battle for Wheeling" kicked off when the Men's and Women's Soccer teams hosted West Liberty. The rivalry now comes to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for the first time this season when the Wheeling University Volleyball team (11-6, 4-0) hosts West Liberty Tuesday at 7 PM. The Cardinals are coming off a hard-fought battle with Notre Dame College last time out and look to continue their roll in conference play as the calendar changes over to October.
Porter Penalty Kick Not Enough as Wheeling Falls to West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. – After losing their four-game winning streak last time out, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team looked to bounce back at home when they hosted West Virginia State. The Cardinals picked up a goal on a Penalty Kick in the second half, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Yellow Jackets 4-1. As the first half began, the Cardinals were looking to get the ball on their side of the field. West Virginia State notched the first four shots of the game, butMikayla Yarwood held strong in net with two big saves. The Cardinals came out with their first shot in the game's 11th minute, when Talynn DeBartolo sent one wide right of the net. That shot created a more balanced attack for the rest of the half, with both teams looking for the first opportunity. Kenadee Burgoyne nearly gave Wheeling the lead in the 20th minute, but the shot came down just enough for the Yellow Jackets keeper to make the save. That first goal would follow seven minutes later when Fran Soares-Cupertino scored the first goal to make it a 1-0 Yellow Jackets lead.
Matt Greenwood’s Leg Leads Him to MEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the fall season rolls on, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced their weekly Player of the Week award winners presented by The Healthplan. After a big kicking day, Wheeling University Football kicker/punter Matt Greenwood has been announced as the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Greenwood got the offense started in the first half and tacked on some big kick-offs to pin the opposition deep as the Cardinals picked up their second shutout in program history against West Virginia Wesleyan.
