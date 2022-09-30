Wheeling, W. Va. – After losing their four-game winning streak last time out, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team looked to bounce back at home when they hosted West Virginia State. The Cardinals picked up a goal on a Penalty Kick in the second half, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Yellow Jackets 4-1. As the first half began, the Cardinals were looking to get the ball on their side of the field. West Virginia State notched the first four shots of the game, butMikayla Yarwood held strong in net with two big saves. The Cardinals came out with their first shot in the game's 11th minute, when Talynn DeBartolo sent one wide right of the net. That shot created a more balanced attack for the rest of the half, with both teams looking for the first opportunity. Kenadee Burgoyne nearly gave Wheeling the lead in the 20th minute, but the shot came down just enough for the Yellow Jackets keeper to make the save. That first goal would follow seven minutes later when Fran Soares-Cupertino scored the first goal to make it a 1-0 Yellow Jackets lead.

