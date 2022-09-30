ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 popular DIY home projects you can do in a day or less

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While there are some projects around the house better suited for the pros (looking squarely at you, hardwood floors and indoor fireplaces), some can actually be great DIYs. With no expert needed, you can make the project exactly what you want with just a little time, patience, and elbow grease.
When is the best time to buy new kitchen appliances?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. None of us want to think about it, but that dreaded moment—when your oven, dishwasher, or fridge inevitably stops working—is coming. Eventually, that old kitchen appliance that has been part of your house for years will run its course, and it'll be time to buy a replacement.
6 smart kitchen appliances that are worth the investment

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With all of the smart appliances hitting the market in recent years, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with options. Do you need a fridge that helps plan dinner? What about a microwave you can talk to? And if you're switching between gas, electric, and induction cooktops, should you go for a smart model?
