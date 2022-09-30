A team of researchers from UCLA and UC Irvine won a grant in September to design a system to detect signs of future pandemics using artificial intelligence. The 18-month grant, for just under $996,000, was awarded through the National Science Foundation’s Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention program, according to the NSF. By using open-source intelligence – which includes data from social media, news, hospital records and other publicly available sources – the researchers will use machine learning models and artificial intelligence to predict outbreaks not only within current pandemics, but also of future pandemics that may involve unknown diseases, said Wei Wang, a professor of computer science and computational medicine and the principal investigator for the grant.

IRVINE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO