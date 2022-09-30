Read full article on original website
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
dailybruin.com
Women’s volleyball sees longest losing streak since 2013 after loss to Colorado
Despite leading at several points throughout each set, the Bruins were unable to secure a victory against Colorado. UCLA women’s volleyball (6-7, 0-4 Pac-12) fell to Colorado (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. The 3-1 loss marked the Bruins’ fourth straight four-set loss at home and increased their losing streak to five games, the longest since 2013.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
KTVU FOX 2
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
New State Law Allows SDSU, Other CSU Campuses to Offer Doctorates in Public Health
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB 684 allowing San Diego State and other California State University campuses to offer independent Doctor of Public Health programs. The signing of the bill is a welcome development, according to San Diego State officials, who have advocated for independent doctorates. “SDSU has long argued...
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
Lompoc Record
Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias
In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
dailybruin.com
Five Things: UCLA vs. Washington
This post was updated Oct. 2 at 11:31 p.m. Then-unranked UCLA football (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) produced a statement win Friday night at the Rose Bowl, taking down then-No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1) to remain undefeated through five games. Sports editor Sam Settleman gives his five main takeaways from the Friday night upset in Pasadena.
KTLA.com
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
dailybruin.com
UC researchers win grant to develop pandemic prediction technology
A team of researchers from UCLA and UC Irvine won a grant in September to design a system to detect signs of future pandemics using artificial intelligence. The 18-month grant, for just under $996,000, was awarded through the National Science Foundation’s Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention program, according to the NSF. By using open-source intelligence – which includes data from social media, news, hospital records and other publicly available sources – the researchers will use machine learning models and artificial intelligence to predict outbreaks not only within current pandemics, but also of future pandemics that may involve unknown diseases, said Wei Wang, a professor of computer science and computational medicine and the principal investigator for the grant.
About Those Painful Prices At California Gas Pumps
While average prices in Southern California are above $6.30 for a gallon of regular gas, the nationwide average is just $3.80. What gives?
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Ah-Choo! A Tough Flu Season Is Coming. When You Should Get Your Shot
Young children who haven’t been exposed in the last two years are especially vulnerable.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
