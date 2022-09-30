ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13

DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love. The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition

MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
MAROA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council cements deal with concrete company

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council has approved an economic incentives package that paves the way for an Effingham-based concrete company to set up shop in the city's northeast side industrial corridor. Under the agreement, the city will give incentives worth nearly $85,000 to concrete contractor CCI Redi-Mix, which...
DECATUR, IL
Decatur, IL
Lane, IL
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Puppy dies in Decatur fire

DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies

It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer

DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair

DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Persistent Decatur drug dealer gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — A female Decatur drug dealer, caught with methamphetamine while on probation from a previous sentence for trafficking the drug, has been sent to prison for 10 years. Madison M. Scurlock, 24, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to a charge of dealing meth, a Class X...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Shelbyville drug dealer gets 20 year prison sentence

SHELBYVILLE — Jeremy Taylor, a Shelbyville man who told police he made his living selling illegal drugs, has been sent to prison for 20 years. He was sentenced Monday after a jury previously convicted him of possession of methamphetamine and armed violence. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke had...
SHELBYVILLE, IL

