Hanford Sentinel
Prop. 30: Corporate welfare with a do-good facade | Thomas Elias
A close look easily makes clear the unspoken motives behind Proposition 30, one of the less publicized and advertised initiatives on this fall’s ballot. Read it, and anyone can be sure this measure is primarily selfish corporate welfare. Starting with a new tax on the top 10 percent of the 1 percent among California’s wealthy, the proposal is in large measure the handiwork of the rideshare agency Lyft.
Is California’s economy headed for recession? | Dan Walters
California’s economy exploded as the state emerged from a relatively brief but severe recession caused by business shutdowns that Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually overnight, more than 2 million Californians lost their jobs and the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than...
