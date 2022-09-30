Read full article on original website
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
USDA Out $12,000 From Rochester Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the reported theft of four catalytic converters. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a strip mall in the 3,000 block of 9th St. Northwest Monday morning. He said three of the converters were taken off of trucks belonging to the USDA and a fourth was stolen off a vehicle belonging to medical supplier Freedom Medical.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Man Killed When Pickup Collides with Overturned Semi
GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the pickup he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins
SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
