Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined
When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers
Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
studyfinds.org
Drinking tea significantly slashes risk of diabetes — but only if you’ve had 4 cups
WUHAN, China — If you’re worried about developing diabetes, drinking tea throughout the day may help. New research shows that people who consume at least four mugs a day are 17 percent less likely to develop the disease. Scientists from Wuhan University in China say the findings apply...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
