Harvard, MA

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined

When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers

Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH

