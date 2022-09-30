Saturday November 5th from 10am – 4pm. Come out and enjoy Southwest Florida’s premier architectural home tour returning for its 24th season! This year’s exciting experience explores architectural diversity and showcases 11 homes spotlighting our urban rebirth and the phenomenon of living large in small spaces. Renovations & Restorations will feature Craftsman Bungalows, Tudor, Ranch and Mid-Century Modernhomes and a very special tour of Historic St. Petersburg High School recently completely restored. The tour also includes Public Art Installations throughout Historic Kenwood and invited artists’ works displayed in tour homes. Find out why Kenwood is known for being the neighborhood of the Arts in St. Petersburg. Covid protocols will be observed to assure your best experience.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO