Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiving Agency Awarded $29K in Grant Funding for Upskilling Employees
October 4, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that they have been awarded $29,676 in Upskilling Workers grant funding through the local CareerEdge organization. This funding will support their Total Care Training Program that places the growth and development of their employees at the forefront through better training and promising career paths.
Hernando County Tax Collector FLOW Bus Update
(Brooksville, FL) – Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Due to the Florida Highway Patrol...
Meals on Wheels Plus Offers Additional Food Distributions in Myakka City and Duette, Florida
Bradenton, FL – October 3, 2022 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will be hosting additional food distributions in high-need areas. Distribution dates, times, and locations are as follows:. Myakka Family Worship Center*. 33420...
District Reopens Several Campground Properties
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) has completed evaluations of District campgrounds after Hurricane Ian and the following properties will reopen Monday afternoon:. Flying Eagle Preserve in Citrus County. Green Swamp West Tract equestrian/primitive sites at Ashley Bay and Cumpressco equestrian/primitive sites in Pasco County. McNeil primitive campground will...
Brian Pedersen joins team at SVN Commercial Advisory Group
Sarasota, Fla. (September xx, 2022) – Brian Pedersen has joined SVN Commercial Advisory Group as an Associate Advisor. Pedersen comes to the commercial real estate firm’s Tampa office from Better.com. He served there as a Senior Associate on the corporate strategy team overseeing the online mortgage company’s various programs and initiatives.
The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum hosts “Ask a Fisherman” at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th
Cortez, Fla. (October 4th, 2022) – The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum is hosting a free opportunity for the public to come chat with commercial fishermen about local fisheries Florida at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th. Come speak to commercial fishermen about...
Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell
Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association is proud to announce – “Renovations & Restorations” Home Tour
Saturday November 5th from 10am – 4pm. Come out and enjoy Southwest Florida’s premier architectural home tour returning for its 24th season! This year’s exciting experience explores architectural diversity and showcases 11 homes spotlighting our urban rebirth and the phenomenon of living large in small spaces. Renovations & Restorations will feature Craftsman Bungalows, Tudor, Ranch and Mid-Century Modernhomes and a very special tour of Historic St. Petersburg High School recently completely restored. The tour also includes Public Art Installations throughout Historic Kenwood and invited artists’ works displayed in tour homes. Find out why Kenwood is known for being the neighborhood of the Arts in St. Petersburg. Covid protocols will be observed to assure your best experience.
