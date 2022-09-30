Read full article on original website
Six Seasons and Finally a Movie: ‘Community’ Reunion Film Headed to Peacock
Community is finally fulfilling its promise of “Six seasons and a movie” as Peacock announced plans to revive the beloved sitcom as a feature film, with the majority of the original cast returning. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will all be back for Community: The Movie, with series creator Dan Harmon also onboard for the film. Community — about a group of students of varying ages at Greendale Community College — originally ran from 2009 to 2013 on NBC, quickly gaining a cult following and acclaimed reviews (albeit low ratings). The mantra “Six seasons and a movie”...
‘Six seasons and a movie’: Long-awaited Community film announced for 2023
Community’s promise of “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true, as the series’ long awaited film spin-off has been announced.Airing from 2009 to 2015, the NBC sitcom followed a group of adult students at a Colorado community college.On Friday (30 September), US streaming service Peacock announced that, seven years after the show’s finale, Community the Movie was finally going ahead.Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will all be returning for the film.However, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached to the project.Community creator Dan Harmon is...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’
Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
Popculture
'That '70s Show': Mila Kunis Calls out Glaring Issue With 'That '90s Show' Spinoff
That '70s Show star Mila Kunis has a surprising objection to the upcoming Netflix spinoff series That '90s Show. The new series will reveal that her character, Jackie Burkhart, has reunited with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, and they are still together in the 1990s. Kelso is played by Kunis' real-life husband, Ashton Kutcher, and Kunis does not think the couple should have reunited.
WHAS 11
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness
“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
WHAS 11
Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion Dish on Their 'Rookie' Romance (Exclusive)
Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan are talking romance on the set of The Rookie!. ET was on the set of the ABC police procedural in August, where we caught up with the pair and their castmates to get the scoop on the fifth season. Fillion plays former rookie Officer John Nolan, who is moving closer and closer to becoming a LAPD training officer and is in a serious relationship with Dewan's firefighter, Bailey Nune.
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Casts Major TV Star
For weeks, Kevin Costner has been busy on the set of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-Western Yellowstone. Alongside stars including Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser, Costner’s been preparing for the November debut of the long-awaited fifth season. Simultaneously, though, he’s also become involved in a new project, the Civil War-era film Horizon. Production continues on the upcoming film. But, most recently, the Kevin Costner project has added major TV star, Ella Hunt.
‘Community’ movie is finally happening — but Donald Glover is out
Now, more than a decade of waiting, fans will finally get what they’ve always wanted. Is ‘Community’ getting a movie? How many seasons does ‘Community’ have? Is Donald Glover?
