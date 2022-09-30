If there's one thing the Treasure Valley really knows how to do right during Halloween season, it's host the best Trunk or Treats!. If you're one of our newer neighbors, you may not be familiar with "Trunk-or-Treats." Where you grew up, each town had its own official trick-or-treat hours and going door-to-door is how you got it done. While kids still do some door-to-door Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, it's not how you score the best haul of candy in our area!

BOISE, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO